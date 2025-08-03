Search
Sun, Aug 03, 2025
New Delhi oC

Inter Miami rallies to beat Necaxa on penalty kicks in Leagues Cup after Messi exits with injury

AP |
Published on: Aug 03, 2025 07:18 am IST

Inter Miami rallies to beat Necaxa on penalty kicks in Leagues Cup after Messi exits with injury

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Luis Suárez had the game-winning penalty kick, and Inter Miami rallied to beat Necaxa in the Leagues Cup on Saturday night after losing Lionel Messi to a hamstring injury in the opening minutes.

Inter Miami rallies to beat Necaxa on penalty kicks in Leagues Cup after Messi exits with injury
Inter Miami rallies to beat Necaxa on penalty kicks in Leagues Cup after Messi exits with injury

Jordi Alba had the tying goal on a header the made it 2-2 in the second minute of stoppage time to force the shootout.

Inter Miami then converted all five of its penalty kicks, and goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo denied Tomás Badaloni in the third round of the shootout. Suárez hit the winning shot into the top left corner.

Messi was injured around the eighth minute when he fell while being challenged by a pair of defenders near the penalty area. He walked slowly toward the Inter Miami bench before sitting down on the pitch. Trainers came out and worked on his right upper thigh area before he subbed out in the 11th.

Miami played down a man the rest of regulation.

Telasco Segovia put his side ahead 1-0 minute after Messi exited on a feed from Inter Miami newcomer Rodrigo De Paul, who had two assists in just his second match with the club. It was Segovia's second goal of the tournament.

Badaloni tied it at 1 on a shot that he tapped past Ríos Novo to the bottom left corner in the 33rd.

Ricardo Monreal put the Mexican club ahead on what looked to be the winning score in the 81st before veteran left back Alba snapped a header into the back of the net on De Paul's free kick.

soccer: /hub/soccer

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Inter Miami rallies to beat Necaxa on penalty kicks in Leagues Cup after Messi exits with injury
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On