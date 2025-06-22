Inter Milan scores twice in final minutes to beat Urawa 2-1 in Club World Cup

SEATTLE — Valentin Carboni scored the game-winning goal in stoppage time to give Inter Milan a 2-1 win over Urawa in the Club World Cup on Saturday, ending the Japan club's chances of advancing past the group stage. HT Image

Inter Milan failed to score until the 78th minute, despite holding the vast majority of possession. Lautaro Martinez brilliantly bicycle kicked Nicolo Barella’s corner ball into the net.

Carboni's game-winner assisted by Francesco Esposito came 14 minutes later. It was the culmination of multiple scoring threats by Inter, which had 21 more shot attempts than the Red Diamonds.

Urawa opened the scoring in the 11th minute to the delight of their exuberant fans, who have shown up in droves for these Seattle cup matches. Ryoma Watanabe scored on an assist in transition by Takuro Kaneko, who found Watanabe all alone on the penalty spot with his cutback ball.

The fans in red filled the south end of Lumen Field and made up a large swath of the 25,090 attendees. Their coordinated chants and jeers didn't wane until after the final whistle.

Urawa had a chance to equalize in the last minute of stoppage time, but goalkeeper Yann Sommer tipped the long-distance free kick over the crossbar.

Inter Milan takes over the top spot in Group E after following up their tournament-opening draw with the victory. The Italian club will play River Plate of Argentina on Wednesday.

Urawa will be playing for pride against CF Monterrey on Wednesday.

“I cannot find the words, I am so frustrated. ... We had the objective to go on to the next stage, so this loss is very hard for us. But we still have one more game to go. ... There are many fans who have come all the way or still remaining in Japan and cheering for us, so we would like to win for them.” — Urawa Red Diamonds goalkeeper Shusaku Nishikawa

“I was speaking to the day before yesterday, and he told me that it was eight months exactly since his cruciate ligament injury. Coming through an injury like that, with all of the hard work and graft he's had to put in ... you don't know whether you're going to come back to the peak of your powers. That's not easy at all, so it was lovely to see him so emotional. I was a little bit emotional as well. It brought a tear to my eye because he's a kid that I know very well. I'm delighted that he has the opportunity now to experience something as significant as that .” — Inter Milan head coach Cristian Chivu

soccer: /hub/soccer

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.