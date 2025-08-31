Search
Sun, Aug 31, 2025
Isaac Brown scores two touchdowns, runs for 126 yards in Louisville's rout of Eastern Kentucky

AP |
Published on: Aug 31, 2025 08:58 am IST

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Isaac Brown and the rest of his Louisville teammates made short work of visiting Eastern Kentucky on Saturday as the Cardinals rolled to a 51-17 victory in both teams’ season opener.

Brown, a sophomore running back, ran for 126 yards and two touchdowns on only six carries. The second-team preseason All-American’s day ended after his 68-yard scoring jaunt made it 28-0 less than four minutes into the second quarter.

The Cardinals outgained the Colonels, 543-150, with 373 coming in the first half as they built a 41-7 lead. That total did not include Caullin Lacy’s 93-yard punt return for a score midway through the first quarter.

The Colonels scored two touchdowns off of Louisville’s three turnovers. EKU's Myles Burkett was sacked four times and completed just five of his 14 passes for 76 yards.

Miller Moss played well in his debut with the Cardinals. The former Southern Cal quarterback exited after the first half in which he completed 17 of 25 passes for 223 yards and ran eight yards for a touchdown. Eight Cardinals hauled in those passes, and Moss displayed his ability to go deep on a 30-yard scoring pass to Duke Watson.

Moss threw two interceptions, both of which were gathered by cornerback Vito Tisdale Jr. The redshirt senior, who previously played at Kentucky and Colorado before joining the FCS school last season, recorded just one interception before Saturday. Each of Tisdale’s on Saturday came in the final minute of the second quarter and both came off deflections. He ran one back 29 yards for the Colonels' lone score of the half.

——

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

