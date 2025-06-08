Search Search
Sunday, Jun 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Italian duo Errani and Paolini win French Open women's doubles final

AP
Jun 08, 2025 06:21 PM IST

PARIS — Olympic gold medallists Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini won the French Open women's doubles title for the first time.

The second-seeded Italian pair, runners-up at Roland-Garros last year, beat Anna Danilina and Aleksandra Krunic 6-4, 2-6, 6-1 on Sunday.

It was Errani's second French Open doubles title, and her sixth at a major tournament. The 38-year-old previously formed a highly succesful partnership with Roberta Vinci, also winning trophies at the U.S. Open, Wimbledon and Australian Open.

“It’s tennis, we never stop, every day,” Errani said. “You just try to be focused every day, and maybe you are not enjoying 100 percent what is happening, because you cannot stop and feel it. But right now, I feel it, and I am trying to realize what we are doing is so big. Winning a Grand Slam is the best thing in the world.”

No other Italians had won the women's doubles at Roland Garros since Errani teammed with Vinci in 2012.

Errani won two titles in Paris this year, also claiming the mixed doubles title with Andrea Vavassori.

Paolini is also an accomplished singles player and was runner-up at the clay-court Grand Slam last year, losing to Iga Swiatek in the final.

“You are really an inspiration for me,” Paolini told Errani. “It’s great to have you in my team and sharing these moments with you, it’s something special. You are a legend, for me.”

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
