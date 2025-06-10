Italy beat Moldova as troubled Spalletti era comes to an end

Italy got off the mark in their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign with Monday's 2-0 win over Moldova, Luciano Spalletti's last game as Italy coach. HT Image

Giacomo Raspadori and Andrea Cambiaso scored in each half for the Azzurri who trail Group I leaders Norway by nine points and are at risk of missing a third straight World Cup.

Only top spot in the group gives direct qualification for next year's finals in the USA, Canada and Mexico, and even having played two games fewer than Norway Italy's best chance looks to the be finishing second and reaching the play-offs.

However Italy were denied a place at the last two World Cups after being beaten in the play-offs and are in the midst of an identity crisis following their disastrous title defeat at last year's European Championship.

Spalletti, who presided over a dismal last-16 exit at the Euros, coached Italy on Monday having already been told that he was to be sacked after the 3-0 thumping dished out by Norway in their opening qualifier on Friday.

He goes out after another uninspiring match played in a flat atmosphere in Reggio Emilia, where Italy got the three points needed but did little to inspire confidence in the future whoever replaces Spalletti.

Claudio Ranieri is widely reported as being the Italian Football Federation's preferred candidate to replace Spalletti and guide Italy towards the World Cup, even though he retired from coaching after performing a near miracle with Roma this past season.

Ranieri is 73 years old and working as a consultant for the American owners of his boyhood team Roma who he dragged from near Serie A's relegation zone to fifth place.

But that hasn't stopped a media campaign practically begging the man nicknamed "Sir" to come out of retirement for the second time to take control of a national team at possibly its lowest ebb.

