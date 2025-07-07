Maro Itoje returns to captain a strong British and Irish Lions team named Monday to face the ACT Brumbies, while Finn Russell and Jamison Gibson-Park are restored as the half-back combination. Itoje back as Lions take no chances against ACT Brumbies

After two commanding wins to open their Australia tour, the Lions were scrappy in their last game against the NSW Waratahs.

They got over the line 21-10, but coach Andy Farrell is taking no chances on Wednesday against the Brumbies, who are Australia's strongest Super Rugby side but will be without a slew of Wallabies.

The Canberra-based side were the only provincial team to beat the tourists on their last tour to Australia in 2013, upsetting Warren Gatland's side 14-12.

"In 2013 the Brumbies beat the British and Irish Lions in Canberra and this year they were the leading Australian team in Super Rugby," said Farrell.

"So we are fully aware of the challenge in front of us."

England's Itoje, who was immense in their 52-12 thrashing of the Queensland Reds, will once again be partnered by Ireland's Joe McCarthy in the second row.

The front row boasts England loosehead Ellis Genge and Ireland pair Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong at hooker and tighthead.

Jack Conan gets a chance No.8, with English duo Tom Curry and Ollie Chessum making up the back row.

Ireland's Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose form a familiar partnership in the centres, with Scotland's Blair Kinghorn at fullback and England's Tommy Freeman and Ireland's James Lowe on the wings.

There was no room in the matchday 23 for Owen Farrell, who was controversially called up last week as injury cover after utility back Elliot Daly was ruled out of the tour with a fractured arm.

British and Irish Lions :

Blair Kinghorn; Tommy Freeman, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, James Lowe; Finn Russell, Jamison Gibson-Park; Jack Conan, Tom Curry, Ollie Chessum; Joe McCarthy, Maro Itoje ; Tadhg Furlong, Dan Sheehan, Ellis Genge

Replacements: Ronan Kelleher, Andrew Porter, Will Stuart, Josh van der Flier, Henry Pollock, Alex Mitchell, Marcus Smith, Mack Hansen

