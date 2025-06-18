Itoje to lead Lions for first time against Argentina

Maro Itoje will captain the British and Irish Lions for the first time in their Australia tour warm-up match against Argentina in Dublin on Friday. HT Image

The Saracens second row leads a starting side in the non-cap international that features fellow England international Marcus Smith at full-back with the Red Rose pair of Alex Mitchell and Fin Smith the half-backs.

Ireland's Tadhg Furlong will have the chance to prove his fitness after struggling with a calf injury that ruled him out of Leinster's United Rugby Championship final victory over the Bulls.

Furlong is included on a bench that also features Ireland hooker Ronan Kelleher.

"Congratulations to Maro Itoje ahead of leading out the Lions for the first time. It's a truly special moment and one that very few players ever get to experience," said head coach Andy Farrell.

"Maro has led the group well during our time in Portugal and then Dublin this week. This is also our first opportunity to show what the 2025 Lions are about and what we want to stand for as a team."

A strong Argentina team will be captained by hooker Julian Montoya, six days after the hooker featured in the Leicester side that lost the English Premiership final to Bath.

Santiago Carreras is at full-back with Tomas Albornoz at fly-half, while Saracens flanker Juan Martin Gonzalez is in a back row also featuring the experienced Pablo Matera.

"We know all their players and we expect them to be playing hard," said Argentina coach Felipe Contepomi, whose side are ranked fifth in the world.

"They miss some cohesion or maybe not because they are such top players they can click in one moment."

The 30-year-old Itoje, previously appointed as Lions captain for the upcoming three-Test tour of Australia, skippered England to second place in this year's Six Nations.

The Lions, made up of leading players from England, Scotland, Ireland and Wales, play their first Test in Australia on July 19 at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium.

Teams

British and Irish Lions:

Marcus Smith ; Tommy Freeman , Sione Tuipulotu , Bundee Aki , Duhan van der Merwe ; Fin Smith , Alex Mitchell ; Ben Earl , Jac Morgan , Tom Curry ; Tadhg Beirne , Maro Itoje ; Finlay Bealham , Luke Cowan-Dickie , Ellis Genge

Replacements: Ronan Kelleher , Pierre Schoeman , Tadhg Furlong , Scott Cummings , Henry Pollock , Tomos Williams , Elliot Daly , Mack Hansen

Coach: Andy Farrell

Argentina:

Santiago Carreras; Rodrigo Isgro, Lucio Cinti, Justo Piccardo, Ignacio Mendy; Tomas Albornoz, Gonzalo Garcia; Joaquin Oviedo, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Pablo Matera; Pedro Rubiolo, Franco Molina; Joel Sclavi, Julian Montoya , Mayco Vivas

Replacements: Bautista Bernasconi, Boris Wenger, Franciso Coria Marchetti, Santiago Grondona, Joaquin Moro, Simon Benitez Cruz, Matias Moroni, Santiago Cordero

Coach: Felipe Contepomi

