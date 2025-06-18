Search
Wednesday, Jun 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Itoje to lead Lions for first time against Argentina

AFP |
Jun 18, 2025 07:29 PM IST

Itoje to lead Lions for first time against Argentina

Maro Itoje will captain the British and Irish Lions for the first time in their Australia tour warm-up match against Argentina in Dublin on Friday.

HT Image
HT Image

The Saracens second row leads a starting side in the non-cap international that features fellow England international Marcus Smith at full-back with the Red Rose pair of Alex Mitchell and Fin Smith the half-backs.

Ireland's Tadhg Furlong will have the chance to prove his fitness after struggling with a calf injury that ruled him out of Leinster's United Rugby Championship final victory over the Bulls.

Furlong is included on a bench that also features Ireland hooker Ronan Kelleher.

"Congratulations to Maro Itoje ahead of leading out the Lions for the first time. It's a truly special moment and one that very few players ever get to experience," said head coach Andy Farrell.

"Maro has led the group well during our time in Portugal and then Dublin this week. This is also our first opportunity to show what the 2025 Lions are about and what we want to stand for as a team."

A strong Argentina team will be captained by hooker Julian Montoya, six days after the hooker featured in the Leicester side that lost the English Premiership final to Bath.

Santiago Carreras is at full-back with Tomas Albornoz at fly-half, while Saracens flanker Juan Martin Gonzalez is in a back row also featuring the experienced Pablo Matera.

"We know all their players and we expect them to be playing hard," said Argentina coach Felipe Contepomi, whose side are ranked fifth in the world.

"They miss some cohesion or maybe not because they are such top players they can click in one moment."

The 30-year-old Itoje, previously appointed as Lions captain for the upcoming three-Test tour of Australia, skippered England to second place in this year's Six Nations.

The Lions, made up of leading players from England, Scotland, Ireland and Wales, play their first Test in Australia on July 19 at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium.

Teams

British and Irish Lions:

Marcus Smith ; Tommy Freeman , Sione Tuipulotu , Bundee Aki , Duhan van der Merwe ; Fin Smith , Alex Mitchell ; Ben Earl , Jac Morgan , Tom Curry ; Tadhg Beirne , Maro Itoje ; Finlay Bealham , Luke Cowan-Dickie , Ellis Genge

Replacements: Ronan Kelleher , Pierre Schoeman , Tadhg Furlong , Scott Cummings , Henry Pollock , Tomos Williams , Elliot Daly , Mack Hansen

Coach: Andy Farrell

Argentina:

Santiago Carreras; Rodrigo Isgro, Lucio Cinti, Justo Piccardo, Ignacio Mendy; Tomas Albornoz, Gonzalo Garcia; Joaquin Oviedo, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Pablo Matera; Pedro Rubiolo, Franco Molina; Joel Sclavi, Julian Montoya , Mayco Vivas

Replacements: Bautista Bernasconi, Boris Wenger, Franciso Coria Marchetti, Santiago Grondona, Joaquin Moro, Simon Benitez Cruz, Matias Moroni, Santiago Cordero

Coach: Felipe Contepomi

jdg/jw/bsp

COACH

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Itoje to lead Lions for first time against Argentina
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now! Start 14 Days Free Trial
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On