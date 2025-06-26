Jacen Russell-Rowe scores 2 goals to help Crew beat Atlanta 3-1

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jacen Russell-Rowe scored two goals, the 22-year-old's first multi-goal game in MLS, Andrés Herrera scored his first goal of the season in the 23rd minute, and the Columbus Crew beat Atlanta United 3-1 on Wednesday night. HT Image

The 26-year-old Herrera gently knocked down a long ball played ahead by Dylan Chambost and the blasted a shot from the right side of the area inside the back post and into the side net to make it 1-0.

On the counter-attack, Russell-Rowe ran onto a long ball played ahead by Dániel Gazdag in the attacking third, nearly had it poked away in the penalty area and then darted toward the goal line and slipped a shot inside the near post in the 32nd minute. After an Atlanta giveaway, Diego Rossi ran onto a loose ball at the top of the box and then fed Russell-Rowe on the left side of the area for a first-touch goal that went between goalkeeper Brad Guzan's legs into the net to make it 3-0 in the 42nd.

Brooks Lennon scored his first goal of the season in the 56th minute for Atlanta and Brad Guzan stopped seven shots.

Columbus beat Vancouver 2-1 last time out to snap a six-game winless streak. The Crew are 7-0-4 at home this season.

The Crew had 62% possession and outshot Atlanta 20-9.

Evan Bush made his second consecutive start in goal and his third of the season in place and finished with two saves for Columbus. Patrick Schulte and Nicholas Hagen were not available.

Atlanta is 0-7-2 on the road this season.

Atlanta has lost three straight by a combined score of 9-1.

