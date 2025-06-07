Jacob Wilson has 3 hits, 2 RBIs, Brent Rooker has tiebreaking RBI as Athletics beat Orioles 5-4

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Jacob Wilson had three hits and two RBIs, Brent Rooker drove in the tiebreaking run and the Athletics beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-4 on Friday night. HT Image

Mason Miller got the last five outs to get his 13th save as the Athletics got back-to-back wins for the first time since May 4-5 and ended the Orioles' six-game win streak.

Miller struck out two after coming in with one out and the bases loaded in the eighth inning. He then struck out Adley Rutschman looking on three pitches to begin the ninth before walking Ramón Laureano on a full count. Ryan O'Hearn flied out to left and Ramón Urías hit a comebacker to end it.

Dylan Carlson hit his third homer — a two-run shot in the second off JP Sears to give Baltimore the lead. Jackson Holliday doubled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Ramón Laureano to make it 3-0 in the third.

The Athletics scored four runs to take the lead in the bottom of the third against Dean Kremer. Lawrence Butler drove in the first run with his 20th double, Wilson had a two-run single, and Tyler Soderstrom put the A's ahead with a run-scoring grounder.

Holliday hit his eighth homer — a solo shot leading off the fifth — to tie it. He finished a triple shy of the cycle.

Butler, Wilson and Rooker had three straight singles in the bottom of the fifth to give the Athletics a 5-4 lead.

Sears gave up four runs and four hits in five innings.

Kremer allowed five runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Denzel Clarke left the game after he crashed into the wall in center running full speed to make a catch in the fifth for the A's.

Miller struck out pinch-hitter Heston Kjerstad on three pitches with the bases loaded in the eighth and Holliday on a four-seamer that hit 103.1 mph.

The Athletics have a 5.79 team ERA — the worst in the majors — and the Orioles' 5.10 is the third-worst.

Orioles RHP Charlie Morton starts Saturday against Athletics RHP Luis Severino .

