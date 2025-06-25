Search
Wednesday, Jun 25, 2025
Jansen has HR and 3 RBIs, Bradley pitches 6 2/3 scoreless innings as the Rays beat Royals 5-1

AP |
Jun 25, 2025 07:48 AM IST

Jansen has HR and 3 RBIs, Bradley pitches 6 2/3 scoreless innings as the Rays beat Royals 5-1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Danny Jansen hit a two-run home run and finished with three RBIs, Taj Bradley pitched two-hit ball for 6 2/3 scoreless innings and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Kansas City Royals 5-1 on Tuesday night.

HT Image
HT Image

Yandy Díaz and Jonathan Aranda had three hits apiece for the Rays.

José Caballero hit a two-out single in the second inning, and two pitches later Jansen followed with a homer that gave Tampa Bay a 2-0 lead.

Aranda led off the fourth with a single, advanced to third on throwing error when Jake Mangum reached on a fielder's choice, and scored on a sacrifice fly by Jansen to make it 3-0.

Díaz and Curtis Mead hit back-to-back singles and Díaz scored when Aranda, with two out in the fifth, reached on a throwing error by starter Kris Bubic .

Junior Camerino doubled and later scored on a ground ball by Mangum in the seventh.

Kansas City's Maikel Garcia hit a two-out double and scored on a single by Vinnie Pasquantino to cap the scoring in the ninth.

Tampa Bay, in second place in the AL East behind the New York Yankees, has won three in a row and eight of 10.

Bradley didn’t allow a base runner until John Rave drew a one-out walk in the sixth. After Kyle Isbel flied out, Jonathan India hit a ground rule double to break up the no-hit bid before Bradley got Bobby Witt Jr. to line out and end the threat.

The Royals have lost eight straight and 12 of their last 15 at Kaufmann Stadium after starting the season 16-5 at home.

The series continues Wednesday when Tampa Bay's Drew Rasmussen takes on Michael Wacha .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Follow Us On