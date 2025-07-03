NEW YORK — Joey Ortiz hit a tiebreaking grand slam in the sixth inning and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the staggering New York Mets 7-2 on Wednesday in the opener of a day-night doubleheader. Joey Ortiz hits tiebreaking slam and Brewers beat reeling Mets 7-2 in 1st game of twinbill

Sal Frelick launched his first career leadoff homer and Freddy Peralta pitched six innings of two-hit ball to win his fourth straight start.

Brewers rookie Isaac Collins went 4 for 4 with a home run and a walk as Milwaukee won for the ninth time in 11 games and improved to 13-2 in its last 15 regular-season matchups with the Mets.

New York has dropped 14 of 17 overall and been outscored 37-6 during its four-game losing streak.

The makeup of Tuesday night's rainout was the first meeting between the teams since their Wild Card Series in the playoffs last October, when Pete Alonso's go-ahead homer in the ninth inning rallied New York to victory in the decisive third game.

Alonso gave the Mets a 2-1 lead Wednesday with an RBI single in the fourth, but that was the last of their two hits. Peralta retired his next eight batters, and New York managed just one more baserunner.

Reed Garrett replaced Mets starter Clay Holmes with a runner on first and one out in the sixth. Brice Turang tied it 2-all with an RBI double on the first pitch from Garrett, who then loaded the bases before Ortiz, who began the day batting .210, drove a 3-1 cutter to left field for his sixth home run.

Garrett had a 0.68 ERA in 27 games through June 3. He has a 12.86 ERA in nine outings since. ... Peralta struck out six and walked one. He's won all four of his regular-season starts against the Mets. ... Milwaukee has won 11 of its past 13 road games, including five in a row to equal a season best.

Hard-throwing rookie Jacob Misiorowski makes his fourth major league start for Milwaukee in the nightcap.

New York was waiting for the result of Game 1 before announcing whether rookie Blade Tidwell would start the nightcap or pitch bulk relief behind an opener.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.