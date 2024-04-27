Joey Ortiz homers, drives in 4 runs, including winner in the 11th inning, as Brewers top Yankees 7-6

MILWAUKEE — Joey Ortiz hit an run-scoring single in the 11th inning and finished with a homer and four RBIs to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 7-6 win over the New York Yankees on Friday night. HT Image

Owen Miller, inserted as a pinch runner for former Yankee Gary Sánchez at second to start the 11th inning, advanced to third on a fly ball to right field by Brice Turang. Ortiz then singled through the legs of third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera, driving in the winning run.

New York's Jose Trevino, on second to start the 10th inning, scored on a double to the wall in left-center by pinch-hitter Giancarlo Stanton. Milwaukee tied the game in the bottom half of the inning when Willy Adames singled to center, scoring William Contreras and tying the game at 6-all.

Jared Koenig picked up the win with two innings of relief. Michael Tonkin , claimed off waivers from the New York Mets on Thursday, took the loss.

New York's Juan Soto made his 800th career hit special, sending a 0-1 cutter 103.9 mph over the left-field wall in the first inning off Colin Rea.

The Yankees went ahead 2-0 in the second when Alex Verdugo launched a solo homer.

Ortiz tied it with his first career homer, two-run blast to left in the bottom half of the inning.

Blake Perkins gave Milwaukee a 4-2 lead in the third with a two-run homer to right-center, his third of the season.

Trent Grisham put the Yankees ahead in the fourth with his first home run of the season, a three-run shot that traveled 404 feet to right.

Yankees starter Luis Gil was chased in the sixth inning when Sánchez hit a lead-off double and scored on a sacrifice fly by Joey Ortiz.

Gil allowed five runs on six hits with two walks and six strikeouts in his first career start against Milwaukee, a no-decision.

Rea allowed five runs on four hits with three walks and four strikeouts.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: OF Jasson Domínguez continues to improve and is a few weeks away from playing in a game.

Brewers: LHP Wade Miley said he needs Tommy John surgery. The 37-year-old lefty was put on the 15-day injured list with left elbow inflammation on April 22, retroactive to April 19.

UP NEXT

Yankees: LHP Carlos Rodón makes his sixth start of the season and will face Brewers RHP Joe Ross , making his fifth start this season and first against the Yankees since May 9, 2021, while pitching for the Washington Nationals.

