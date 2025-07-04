COALINGA, Calif. — John C. Harris, a breeder of thoroughbreds whose Harris Farms foaled and raised 2014 Kentucky Derby winner California Chrome and 2000 Horse of the Year Tiznow, has died. He was 81. John C. Harris, California horse breeder with ties to 2014 Kentucky Derby winner, dies at 81

He died Wednesday, according to Harris Farms. No cause of death or location was provided.

Harris didn’t breed either California Chrome, a two-time Horse of the Year, or Tiznow, but both spent their early years at his Coalinga farm in California’s San Joaquin Valley near Fresno. Both horses were elected to the sport’s Hall of Fame.

California Chrome was the first California-bred to win the Derby since 1962. The colt went on to win the Preakness, but had his Triple Crown bid derailed in the Belmont.

Harris Farms stood many leading California sires, including Unusual Heat, Cee’s Tizzy, Lucky Pulpit, Eclipse Award winner Acclamation and Smiling Tiger.

Harris was born on his family’s farm on July 14, 1943. He graduated from the University of California, Davis in 1965 with a degree in animal production. He served for two years in the Army.

He became the sole shareholder and CEO of Harris Farms in 1981 following the death of his father, Jack, and led the ranch for decades, including Harris Ranch Inn & Restaurant, Harris Ranch Beef Co., Harris Feeding Co., Harris Farms Thoroughbred Division and Harris Fresh.

Harris was also known for his philanthropic efforts, supporting his alma mater as well as Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and Fresno State. He donated horses to a program at Pleasant Valley State Prison in Coalinga that gives horses and prisoners a new start through its vocational training program.

“Mr. Harris’ foresight, courage and willingness to invest his energy and assets in making our sport be better and rise higher in the eyes of the general public was a thing of pure beauty,” the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club said in a statement. “We owe him a great debt for dedicating his life to the marvelous animals we all love.”

Harris served as chairman of the California Horse Racing Board for three years and was a longtime board member and former president of the California Thoroughbred Breeders Association. He served on the board of the Thoroughbred Owners of California and was a member of the California Racing Hall of Fame.

“No one understood and appreciated the intersection of agriculture and Thoroughbred breeding and racing more than John, who was a farmer at heart,” Tom Rooney, president and CEO of the National Thoroughbred Racing Association, said in a statement. “His presence was felt from his native California, to the farms and sales rings he frequented in central Kentucky, and all the way to Washington, D.C., where he helped shape and support the industry’s federal policies.”

Harris was involved in horse breeding and racing for more than 50 years.

He gave trainer Carla Gaines her first horse in 1989 and she went on to train numerous stakes winners for Harris Farms.

“His contributions to the thoroughbred industry in our state cannot be overstated and his support was unwavering,” Santa Anita Park said in a statement. “The green and white Harris Farms silks were omnipresent in Santa Anita’s winner’s circle and the legacy of the man they represent will be everlasting.”

Harris is survived by his wife, Cookie.

horse racing: /hub/horse-racing

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.