Jon Jones' coach for UFC 285, heavyweight star Walt Harris set to return to Octagon after long hiatus

Jon Jones is all set to take on Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 285 on Saturday, March 4. Jones was coached by heavyweight star Walt Harris. In a latest development, Harris is also set to return to the Octagon soon.

The 39-year-old MMA star, Harris' last match was against Marcin Tybura in June 2021 which he had lost via Technical Knockout. In a recent YouTube video on Henry Cejudo's channel, 'The Big Ticket' revealed his plans of a comeback.

"I hadn't gotten the chance to look everybody in the face and tell y'all how much this really meant to me, where I was in my life. Y'all saved me from myself, I'm grateful. I'm coming back after the (Jones) fight, starting my camp, making my return. I love y'all man," said Harris.

Harris' professional journey has been marred by personal setbacks. His 19-year-old step-daughter Aniah Blanchard was abducted and murdered in 2019.

Meanwhile, Jones' training camp with Harris for UFC 285 has got concluded. Jones is targeting to become a two-division UFC champion as he marks his debut in the heavyweight class. All eyes will be on Jones as it will be his first match in the Octagon since his win over Dominick Reyes in February 2020. Given his high reputation and talent, the match against Ciryl Gane will be one of the most historic bouts in UFC's history.

Ahead of the big clash, talking about his training method, Gane said "I'm lazy, that's the truth. I only train when a fight is announced...I had my fight against Tuivasa, barely trained since then, and now I'm back[at] it since [Jon] Jones fight has been announced."

On Thursday, in response to what Gane had said, Jones tweeted, "I smell a trap, either way doesn’t matter, I’m training my a** off".