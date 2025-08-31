SEATTLE — Jonah Coleman had 177 yards rushing and two touchdowns as Washington beat Colorado State 38-21 on Saturday night in the season opener for both teams. Jonah Williams runs for 177 yards, 2 TDs in Washington’s win against Colorado State

It was one of Coleman’s most productive games of his collegiate career. The senior running back came two yards shy of his career high, which came on Nov. 11, 2023 against Colorado while he was with coach Jedd Fisch at Arizona.

“Jonah’s a really, really good back,” Fisch said. “He’s gotten better and better and better, and so I think that tonight was probably his best night running the football that I’ve had him.”

Quarterback Demond Williams Jr., meanwhile, was excellent through the air, completing 18 of 24 passes for 232 yards and a touchdown for Washington.

Williams, who completed 78% of his passes last season, was efficient in the Huskies’ season opener, connecting on eight of his first nine passes, including a 22-yard completion to Coleman for a fourth-down conversion in the first quarter. Coleman ran for a 26-yard touchdown immediately to give the Huskies a 7-0 lead almost four minutes into the game.

“We were able to run the ball at will, and when that happens, it’s awesome,” Williams said. “As a quarterback, definitely opens up the pass even more.”

Each of Washington’s first three touchdowns, though, were followed by Colorado State touchdowns. A bobbled snap by Williams deep in Rams territory led to Colorado State tying it entering halftime thanks to a Jalen Dupree rushing touchdown that made it 14-all.

Denzel Boston made a one-hand touchdown catch while being interfered with by a Rams defensive back, giving Washington a 28-21 lead late in the third quarter.

“It was awesome,” Williams said of Boston’s catch. “We have a chance to just throw it up there and let your guy go get it, it’s great.”

Grady Gross kicked a 24-yard field goal late and Coleman’s 3-yard TD run capped the scoring with 1:41 to go.

The victory was Washington’s 21st straight at Husky Stadium, extending the longest run in modern school history.

“That’s pretty special. That’s pretty cool,” said coach Jedd Fisch. “It’s an amazing place to watch a game, amazing place to coach a game.”

The Huskies won 45 straight home games from 1908 to 1917 as well as part of a 64-game unbeaten streak.

The Huskies had 283 yards rushing and limited Colorado State to 265 total yards. A whopping 166 of Washington’s rushing yards came after halftime, which Coleman credited in large part to the Huskies finding their stride against first-year Rams defensive coordinator Tyson Summers.

“It was our first time playing as a team together,” Coleman said. “So, it was pretty wild seeing what they were doing. For us offensively, we didn’t know anybody on their team that we were playing.”

Colorado State: Sophomore linebacker Owen Long impressed all evening, racking up 13 tackles, 11 solo. Long had 15 solo tackles as a freshman.

Washington: Boston’s 92 yards receiving were the fourth-most of his career in a single game. The junior wideout had two 100-yard games last season, and is expected to be the Huskies’ leading receiver in 2025.

Colorado State: Hosts Northern Colorado next Saturday.

Washington: Hosts UC Davis on Sept. 7.

