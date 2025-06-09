Jonathan India hits a tiebreaking double as the Royals beat the White Sox 7-5

CHICAGO — Jonathan India hit a tiebreaking double in Kansas City's two-run seventh inning, and the Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 7-5 on Sunday to avoid a series sweep. HT Image

Salvador Perez and Bobby Witt Jr. each hit a two-run homer for Kansas City, which had lost three of four. Jac Caglianone went 4 for 4 in his sixth major league game.

The Royals also got a big lift from Michael Lorenzen , who pitched six effective innings for his first win since April 29. The right-hander went 0-3 with a 6.89 ERA in his previous six starts.

Miguel Vargas homered and drove in three runs for Chicago, which had won three in a row, matching a season high.

Vargas drew a bases-loaded walk and Edgar Quero added an RBI single as the White Sox rallied for three runs in the ninth. But then Witt robbed Austin Slater of a run-scoring hit with a terrific diving catch at shortstop.

With two out and the bases loaded, Carlos Estévez earned his 19th save when he struck out Tim Elko swinging.

White Sox right-hander Mike Vasil allowed two runs and five hits over 3 1/3 innings in his first major league start.

Perez's fifth homer tied it at 2 in the fourth, and the Royals went ahead to stay in the seventh.

India drove in pinch-runner Drew Waters with a grounder down the third base line. After Witt popped out, Maikel Garcia made it 4-2 with an RBI single off Jordan Leasure.

India tacked on a run-scoring single in the ninth.

Tyler Alexander took the loss in his first game with Chicago, allowing one run and five hits in three innings. The lefty signed a one-year deal with the White Sox before the game.

The Royals finished with 16 hits, but they hit into five double plays.

Witt made it 7-2 when he connected for his eighth homer in the ninth against Bryse Wilson.

Caglianone went 2 for 21 in his first five games with Kansas City.

Royals: Following an off day, LHP Noah Cameron starts Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series at home against the New York Yankees.

White Sox: RHP Shane Smith takes the mound Tuesday night at Houston. RHP Lance McCullers Jr. starts for the Astros.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.