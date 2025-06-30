Search
Monday, Jun 30, 2025
Jose Altuve homers and Framber Valdez tosses six shutout innings in Astros' 2-0 win over Cubs

AP |
Jun 30, 2025 02:31 AM IST

Jose Altuve homers and Framber Valdez tosses six shutout innings in Astros' 2-0 win over Cubs

HOUSTON — Jose Altuve hit a two-run homer and Framber Valdez tossed six shutout innings, and the Houston Astros beat the Chicago Cubs 2-0 on Sunday.

Altuve’s 13th home run of the season broke a scoreless tie in the fifth inning. It was his first extra base hit in 34 at bats and the Astros' only extra base hit of the game.

Valdez struck out six while allowing five hits and two walks. Only one man reached third base against him. He exited with two on and nobody out in the seventh, but Bryan Abreu replaced him and retired Michael Busch, Vidal Bruján and Ian Happ to work out of trouble.

Abreu pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning. He struck out four of the six men he faced.

Josh Hader retired the side in order in the ninth inning to convert on his franchise record 23rd straight save opportunity to start the season.

Jameson Taillon matched zeroes with Valdez until Altuve’s home run on his 107th and final pitch of his outing. He struck out four while giving up five hits and one walk over 4 2/3 innings.

The bullpen trio of Ryan Brasier, Ryan Pressly and Brad Keller held the Astros to two hits over 3 1/3 innings.

Altuve’s fifth inning, two-run homer to break the scoreless tie.

The Astros are unbeaten in their last 11 series, dating back to May 22, going 9-0-2 in that span.

The Cubs open a three-game series against the Guardians on Tuesday with LHP Matthew Boyd against RHP Gavin Williams .

The Astros open a three-game series at the Rockies on Tuesday with LHP Colton Gordon against RHP Chase Dollander .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
