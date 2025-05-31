Josh Bell hits 3-run homer, Nationals knock off Diamondbacks 9-7 in series opener

PHOENIX — Josh Bell hit a three-run homer, Robert Hassell III had three RBIs and the Washington Nationals beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-7 on Friday night. HT Image

Hassell hit a two-run single in the first inning and a run-scoring single in the seventh that put Washington up 9-6. James Wood hit a solo homer and Kyle Finnegan gave up a run on Geraldo Perdomo's groundout before closing out the ninth for his 16th save in 19 chances.

Nathaniel Lowe hit a go-ahead two-run single after Juan Morillo walked the bases loaded in the sixth. Washington starter Jake Irvin allowed six runs on 10 hits in five innings.

Perdomo and Pavin Smith had two RBIs for Arizona, which has lost eight of nine.

The Diamondbacks have been plagued by pitching blowups and fielding miscues during their recent slide.

A mistake cost them early against Washington.

Merrill Kelly appeared to be out of the first inning by inducing a two-out ground ball, but second baseman Ketel Marte dropped the toss from Perdomo at shortstop. Hassell followed with a two-run double and Kelly ended up throwing 17 extra pitches in the inning.

Arizona answered with four runs in the bottom half against Irvin on three singles and a groundout.

Homers hurt Kelly in the third.

Wood led off with his 16th and Bell followed with a towering three-run shot to put the Nationals up 6-4.

Kelly allowed six hits — four earned — on six hits and struck out six in five innings.

Lowe's two-run single in the sixth broke a 6-all tie.

Wood has an RBI in six straight games.

Washington RHP Michael Soroka faces Arizona RHP Brandon Pfaadt Saturday in the second game of the series.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.