Judge's 469-foot homer and Wells' five RBIs power Yankees to 10-2 rout of Royals in series opener

AP |
Jun 11, 2025 08:23 AM IST

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Austin Wells hit a three-run homer and finished with five RBIs, Aaron Judge hit the third-longest homer in the majors this season, and the New York Yankees routed the Kansas City Royals 10-2 on Tuesday night.

HT Image
HT Image

Max Fried bounced back from his first loss of the season, pitching seven innings of two-run ball for New York.

Wells homered on a full-count pitch from Noah Cameron with two outs in the fourth inning, then added a two-run double in the sixth after a 10-pitch duel with Taylor Clarke. He matched his career high for RBIs in a game.

Judge's two-run homer in the first had an exit velocity of 117.9 mph and traveled 469 feet, landing on the roof of the Royals Hall of Fame in left field. Only the Angels' Mike Trout and Logan O'Hoppe have hit longer home runs this season.

Judge added a bloop RBI single in the sixth inning, when the Yankees put the game away with five more runs off the Kansas City bullpen. Cody Bellinger drove in one of them with the 1,000th hit of his career.

Cameron wound up allowing six runs and seven hits over 5 2/3 innings. It was the first time in the left-hander's first six big league starts that he allowed more than one run or failed to make it through six innings.

Jac Caglianone singled and had an RBI groundout in his home debut for Kansas City. Jonathan India homered in the sixth, and Tyler Tolbert singled in the eighth for his first big league hit.

Judge's homer sent a shock through a star-studded crowd. Among those at Kauffman Stadium were Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Hall of Famers George Brett and Reggie Jackson, and actor and noted Yankees fan Alfonso Ribeiro.

Judge has reached safely in 61 of 65 games this season, including every game the Yankees have played on the road.

RHP Clarke Schmidt starts Tuesday night for New York. LHP Kris Bubic gets the nod for Kansas City.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Follow Us On