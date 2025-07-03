Search
Thursday, Jul 03, 2025
Julio Rodriguez delivers a go-ahead RBI single to lift the Mariners past Royals 3-2

AP |
Jul 03, 2025 10:08 AM IST

SEATTLE — Julio Rodriguez hit a go-ahead RBI single in the seventh inning and Randy Arozarena drove in two runs as the Seattle Mariners beat the Kansas City Royals 3-2 on Wednesday night.

Rodriguez, who left the bases loaded in the fifth inning, atoned for that missed opportunity by hitting a first-pitch cutter from reliever Steven Cruz, who entered for Angel Zerpa , to the left side. Royals third baseman Maikel Garcia got a piece of Rodriguez’s hit before it ricocheted past him, allowing the Mariners to take a 2-1 lead.

Arozarena, who hit a solo homer in the sixth inning, added an insurance run with a sacrifice fly to center in the seventh. The Mariners needed that extra run as the Royals closed within a run in the eighth inning on an RBI single from Salvador Perez.

Mariners reliever Carlos Vargas struck out two in one inning of relieft and closer Andres Munoz picked up his 19th save.

With runners on first and third in the top of the first inning, Royals rookie right fielder Jac Caglianone lined out sharply to right. Kansas City scored just one run in the inning, but could have scored more had Caglianone's ball fallen for a hit.

Arozarena has homered in three consecutive regular-season games for the first time in his major league career. He also homered in three straight American League Division Series games with the Tampa Bay Rays from Oct. 5-7 in 2020.

Seattle RHP Bryan Woo goes against Kansas City RHP Seth Lugo in the finale of the four-game set.

MLB: /hub/MLB

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

