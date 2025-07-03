ATLANTA — Jurickson Profar started his day Wednesday by addressing his teammates in the Atlanta Braves clubhouse, apologizing for missing the last 80 games for violating Major League Baseball's joint drug prevention and treatment program. Jurickson Profar homers in return from suspension as Braves beat Angels 8-3

He ended it by talking to reporters in that same clubhouse after going 2 for 4 with a home run and two runs scored in Atlanta's 8-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

“I got to talk to my teammates and to the fans and to everyone and to put it behind me,” Profar said. “It’s all about winning. I’m going to do everything I can to help the team win every night.”

Profar's solo home run down the right-field line came in the seventh inning with the Braves leading 7-2. His single with two outs in the sixth may have been more important, as it sparked a seven-run outburst that allowed the Braves to take control.

Profar, an All-Star with the Padres last season after he had career highs in home runs, RBIs and OPS, signed a three-year, $42 million contract with the Braves in the offseason. After four games, he was suspended without pay following his positive test for Chorionic Gonadotrophin and he is ineligible for the postseason for 2025.

He returned to a Braves team that was 38-46 entering Wednesday and getting virtually no production from left field. The Braves were last in the majors in home runs and OPS this season from the position.

“It’s kind of nice to have that switch hitter in the middle of the lineup and feel good when he’s up there," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. "He’s going to have a good at-bat and take some walks. That makes the lineup a little longer.”

Profar took responsibility for his failed drug test before the game and was glad he had a chance to talk to the team upon his return.

“I know I put them in a very, very tough position,” he said. “But again, I’m here and ready to go to the battle with them and give my everything that I got to help us get to the playoffs.”

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.