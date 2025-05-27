Kasatkina living 'freely and happy' after nationality switch

Russian-born world number 17 Daria Kasatkina says she can live "freely and happy" after switching nationality to represent Australia. HT Image

The 28-year-old made a winning start to Grand Slam life as an Australian at the French Open on Monday, beating Katerina Siniakova 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 to advance to the second round.

Kasatkina, who is openly homosexual and has criticised Russia's attitude towards homosexuality as well as the war in Ukraine, announced in March she was switching to play under the Australian flag after having previously represented her country of birth.

"To play my first Grand Slam under Australian flag, it's a big honour," Kasatkina said.

" just feel super happy and proud to also win the first match.

"Of course, changing the flag now, I want to be better, I want to bring success being an Australian. I think that's a little bit of pressure, but I think it's good. It's also a motivation."

Kasatkina added the switch had gone down well with her peers on the tour.

"Many players were happy for me, congratulated me, everything. The people outside of tennis, they were very happy for me because they knew the situation, how was tough for me," the former world number eight said.

"After all that happened, I just feel free... The main thing is that I can live my life now freely and happy.

"I'm just really thankful to Australia to give me this opportunity."

However, Australia's new top seed has struggled for form since switching allegiances, dropping five places from 12th in the ranking since the change.

Kasatkina nonetheless rejected any suggestions the two events were linked.

"It was happening also before that I could struggle in some of the moments of my career," the 2022 Roland Garros semi-finalist said.

"I don't think it's related directly to that. Of course, last couple of months were quite intense, let's say. There was some attention, as well, which I had to deal with.

"I don't connect it directly because, as I said, in tennis you can lose your confidence any day, let's say. You can find it any day soon... But the most important is it's a good change."

Due to the hectic nature of life as a professional tennis player, Kasatkina revealed she has not had the chance to get to her new adoptive home since losing at the round of 16 stage of the Australian Open in January.

"Unfortunately not yet because our calendar is super packed. I mean, after I made this change, it was March, then we just had the tournaments back to back," Kasatkina explained.

"For now it's not easy to find this spot... But as soon as I will have this opportunity , I will do that."

