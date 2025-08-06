Search
Wed, Aug 06, 2025
Kepler, Marsh homer, Walker pitches 6 shutout innings as Phillies top Orioles 5-0

AP
Published on: Aug 06, 2025 07:01 am IST

PHILADELPHIA — Max Kepler and Brandon Marsh homered and Taijuan Walker pitched six scoreless innings as the NL East-leading Philadelphia Phillies beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-0 on Tuesday night and extended their winning streak to three games.

Marsh opened the scoring in the second inning with an RBI double that scored Nick Castellanos and added a solo homer, his third in seven games, in the eighth inning. Marsh had gone 18 straight games without going deep.

Kepler hit a two-run homer in the second inning, his 12th of the season, and Bryson Stott hit an RBI triple off the top of the wall in right field to score Kepler in the fourth.

Walker allowed four hits and struck out four without a walk in six innings.

Dean Kremer took the loss for the Orioles after allowing eight hits and four earned runs in six innings. Kremer holds a career .777 win percentage against the NL East, the best mark in Orioles franchise history against the division, ahead of Mike Mussina .

Jordan Westburg had two hits for the Orioles, who lost for the fifth time in six games. Baltimore saw its streak of seven straight games with a homer against Philadelphia, dating to July 24, 2023, come to an end.

Kepler's two-run home run in the second inning.

Castellanos extended his hitting streak to six games with a single in the second inning. He advanced to second on a balk and scored on Marsh's double to extend his run-scoring streak to seven games.

The Orioles will send LHP Trevor Rogers against Phillies LHP Ranger Suárez on Wednesday in the series finale.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

