Kimi Antonelli celebrates a dream F1 homecoming with school friends and a soccer triumph

IMOLA, Italy — Kimi Antonelli has made it in Formula 1 and now he wants to share the experience with his school friends. HT Image

The 18-year-old driver for Mercedes is back on home soil this week at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix and he's invited his family and classmates to share the experience at the track.

He even got to join the celebrations in his hometown Wednesday night as its soccer club won its first trophy in 51 years, before heading to the track for media duties and to give his friends a behind-the-scenes view of F1.

“We were able to organize this for the school. It’s a good way for them to see with their own eyes this world. They used to see the races on TV but they didn’t actually know what’s going on behind all this," Antonelli said Thursday.

“Later on, I’ll show them the car and explain a little bit ... It’s a good way to keep the relationship as well because I haven't spent much time at home, so I don’t see them a lot. These little things can make the difference as well, in terms of relationships.”

This week's race couldn't have been better timed for Antonelli, who was able to celebrate Bologna winning the Italian Cup, its first trophy since 1974.

“The city went pretty crazy. I was out there as well, but not for long though because I still had to come to the track this morning," he said. “But like everyone was sounding the klaxons on the street ... going crazy. It was good fun. I enjoyed it.”

The last year has brought huge changes for Antonelli, who was a Formula 2 rookie when he was picked to take over Lewis Hamilton's seat at Mercedes — a choice that spawned its own recently-released Netflix documentary.

Antonelli said Thursday his dream would be a first career podium finish at his home race but he's wary of what might go wrong. Two weeks ago in Miami, he was the youngest driver to secure pole position and started from the front in the sprint race, but dropped to fourth almost immediately after a mistake.

“I was really excited and actually thinking about the podium, and then the races went terribly wrong, both in the sprint and the long race. We’re a very superstitious family and we just take step by step,” he said.

Racing in front of his home fans — who haven't had an Italian driver in F1 since Antonio Giovinazzi in 2021 — will make this weekend “a special one,” Antonelli said. But having friends, family and fans all cheering him on will also be a test of how well he can block out the pressure.

“This weekend is going to be emotionally and mentally draining,” he warned. “It’s going to be really important to manage the energy."

auto racing: /hub/auto-racing

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.