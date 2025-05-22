Kody Clemens saves Twins with walk-off double, 6-5

Kody Clemens delivered a walk-off double to center field to lift the Minnesota Twins to a 6-5 win against the visiting Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday afternoon. HT Image

The Twins bounced back for the win after blowing a three-run lead in the top of the ninth.

The series opener was resumed in the top of the fourth inning after it was postponed by rain on Monday and Tuesday.

Clemens also tripled and scored in the fourth. Jonah Bride had three hits, Trevor Larnach had two hits and a run, and Harrison Bader had two RBIs for the Twins, who have won 14 of 15.

Minnesota right-hander Joe Ryan began the fourth on the mound with the Twins leading 2-1. He allowed three runs and three hits over 5-plus innings, striking out four and walking two.

Jhoan Duran blew the save in the ninth but earned the win for Minnesota.

Carlos Santana homered for the Guardians, who have lost five in a row.

When play resumed on Wednesday, Santana blasted a solo home run to right off Ryan with one out in the fourth to tie the score, 2-2.

Jakob Junis started the fourth for the Guardians and gave up a leadoff single to Larnach. Clemens then pinch-hit for Carson McCusker and hit a line drive just out of the reach of diving center fielder Nolan Jones and the ball rolled to the warning track for a triple, allowing Larnach to score from first for a 3-2 lead.

Clemens scored with a head-first slide on a sacrifice fly to right by Bader to extend the lead to 4-2.

The Twins began the eighth with consecutive singles before Bader dropped a one-out RBI single into left to make it 5-2.

Jose Ramirez doubled off the wall in right-center field to start the ninth and Kyle Manzardo then walked on four pitches, ending the day for Ryan.

Duran entered and gave up an RBI single to Nolan Jones to cut it to 5-3. A wild pitch moved the runners to second and third. Duran bounced back to strike out Gabriel Arias, but Bo Naylor doubled off the wall in right to tie the score 5-5.

Cade Smith took the loss for Cleveland.

