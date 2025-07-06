SAN DIEGO — Kyle Higashioka was 3 for 3 with a home run and five RBIs from the ninth spot in the order in the Texas Rangers' 7-4 victory over the San Diego Padres on Saturday night. Kyle Higashioka homers and drives in 5 runs in the Rangers' 7-4 victory over the Padres

Patrick Corbin allowed two runs on six hits in six innings to help Texas even the series.

Luis Arraez singled four times for San Diego, with the final one coming off Robert Garcia and loading the bases with two outs in the ninth. Shawn Armstrong came in and retired Xander Bogaerts on a force at third for his third save.

Josh Smith hit the first pitch from Stephen Kolek , who allowed six runs on nine hits in 5 1/3 innings, to right field for his eighth homer and a 1-0 lead.

Jose Iglesias drew a one-out walk off Corbin in the second and Jake Cronenworth, who singled in the winning run in the 10th inning of a 3-2 win Friday, hit his eighth home run to put the Padres up 2-1.

Jake Burger was hit by a pitch leading off the third, and Higashioka followed with his second homer to put the Rangers ahead 3-2.

Wyatt Langford walked with two outs in the fourth and scored on Jonah Heim's double. Burger and Higashioka had two straight singles for a 5-2 advantage.

Langford singled leading off the sixth, took third on Burger's single and scored on Higashioka's sacrifice fly to make it 6-2.

Luke Jackson replaced Corbin to begin the seventh and loaded the bases with nobody out. Jackson Merrill and Manny Machado followed with sacrifice flies to get the Padres to 6-4.

Texas answered in the eighth with Higashioka's third hit — a two-out run-scoring single for the final run.

Machado went 1 for 4, leaving him two hits away from 2,000.

Higashioka's two-run homer in the third gave Texas the lead for good.

San Diego has won 14 of 15 games against Texas since 2020.

The Padres haven't announced who will start opposite Rangers RHP Jack Leiter on Sunday in the series finale.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.