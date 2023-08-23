Las Vegas Aces’ star A’ja Wilson creates history, matches WNBA scoring record with 53 points

Las Vegas Aces’ A’ja Wilson etched her name in the history books as she tied the WNBA’s single-game scoring record of 53 points during a match against Atlanta Dream on Tuesday night. The 27-year-old became just the third player in the WNBA to breach the 50-point mark. Wilson joined Liz Cambage and Riquna William on the elite list of WNBA players. The two-time WNBA MVP’s phenomenal performance propelled the Aces to a 112-100 win over the Dream at the Gateway Center Arena in Georgia. A’ja Wilson

This victory also helped the Aces in touching the 2014 Phoenix Mercury record for the most wins —29 — in a season. Wilson came up with four free throws in the final minute of the fixture to set the astonishing feat.

"It feels good, it does feel good. But I didn't do this alone. My teammates get all the glory because without them I don't even get the basketball. I'm not just saying that because it's politically correct, no, our locker room is tight. I'm nothing without them. I greatly appreciate coming to work with these ladies. They make it fun,” Wilson said.

NBA legend LeBron James was in awe of A’ja Wilson’s spectacular performance on the court. “Must be the! Nah it’s definitely her game the whole way! They do look good on her though! GO THE HELL OFF THEN SIS,” LeBron wrote on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

Apart from her scoring record last night, Wilson also became just the second player in WNBA history to get 20 free throws during a match. Previously, Cynthia Cooper had made 22-of-24 attempts for the now-defunct Houston Comets back in July 1998.

A’ja Wilson’s previous career high was 40 points, which she had set during Las Vegas Aces’ 113-89 victory against the Washington Mystics earlier this month. Last night, Wilson registered seven rebounds and four blocks against the Atlanta Dream. She also made 16 of 23 shots from the floor and 20 of 21 from the foul line. "I don't know what kind of creature she is, but I can tell you she runs like a deer, jumps like a cat and catches like she's Spider-Man. I don't know exactly what that is, but she is special. Her real gift is in her humility and grace... She is a phenomenal superstar. She's about winning and that's it," Aces head coach Becky Hammon was quoted as saying by USA Today.

For Aces, Kelsey Plum bagged 20 points and seven assists against Atlanta Dream. Chelsea Gray also excelled for the Aces claiming 16 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds. The Dream, who headed into the game yesterday boasting the fifth-best defense in the league, simply had no answer to the Aces’ attacks. The win helped the Aces in moving to 29-4 on the season.

