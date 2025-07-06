Wallabies skipper Harry Wilson scored a last-gasp converted try to deny a valiant Fiji 21-18 Sunday and avoid an embarrassing defeat ahead of their three-Test series with British and Irish Lions. Last-gasp try saves Australia against Fiji

In their lone game before facing Andy Farrell's tourists, Australia blew a 14-0 lead in front of a full house in Newcastle, north of Sydney, before Wilson saved their blushes with a minute to go.

It helped erase memories of their stunning 22-15 upset by Fiji during a torturous 2023 World Cup campaign when led by Eddie Jones their first defeat to the Pacific Islanders in 69 years.

But it will have done nothing to strike fear into the Lions, with Australia guilty of missed chances and silly mistakes, denied two tries for forward passes.

They were without injured big guns Rob Valetini, Will Skelton and Jake Gordon and their presence was missed.

With Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his Fijian counterpart Sitiveni Rabuka watching, the hosts came out of the blocks with all guns blazing.

They launched relentless attacks and got their reward on eight minutes with hooker David Porecki, in his first start since the 2023 World Cup, finishing off a driving maul from a lineout as the Fiji defence collapsed.

Noah Lolesio added the extras for a 7-0 lead.

Australia looked to have nabbed their second try from a sweeping left-right move that saw wing Harry Potter dot down. But the referee called them back for a forward pass by fullback Tom Wright.

Undeterred, they kept pressing, spending sustained periods inside the Fijian half, but chances went begging as they conceded a host of turnovers and breakdown penalties.

They finally converted another opportunity two minutes before half-time, with flanker Fraser McReight finishing an attack aided by superb hands from Len Ikitau and Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii.

But Australia then went to sleep as the hooter sounded when Fiji collected from the restart and strung together a series of passes that ended with Salesi Rayasi's try to send them to the break trailing the Wallabies 14-5.

Fiji slotted a penalty after the restart to stay in touch and were fortunate when another Wallabies try was disallowed.

As in the first case, the referee saw a forward pass in the build-up, again by Wright.

It was a costly error as Jiuta Wainiqolo ran the length of the field minutes later, carving through the defence to set up Lekima Tagitagivalu for a stunning converted try to put Fiji in front 15-14.

A ragged Australia had a huge let off almost immediately when another Fiji try was disallowed and adding to their woes, Lolesio was helped off the field with a neck injury.

Caleb Muntz drilled a penalty to boost Fiji's lead and they looked destined to win before a desperate late surge from Australia that saw Wilson bust his way over with Ben Donaldson converting the kick.

mp/tc

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.