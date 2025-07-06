ATLANTA — Ramón Laureano's double in the 10th inning gave Baltimore the lead and the Orioles hit three home runs in 9-6 win over the Atlanta Braves on Saturday. Laureano drives in go-ahead run in 3-run 10th inning as Orioles blast 3 homers and beat Braves 9-6

Laureano's double down the third-base line off Rafael Montero drove in Jordan Westburg from third base. Jacob Stallings added a two-run double in the inning.

Félix Bautista pitched a scoreless ninth for Baltimore, which has won the first two games of the three-game series. Yennier Cano got the last three outs for his first save.

Braves left-hander Aaron Bummer recorded strikeouts on his first five outs before fading quickly in the third. Tyler O'Neill homered to lead off the inning. Bummer walked Cedric Mullins on four pitches and one out later gave up Westburg's two-run homer.

Colton Cowser also had a two-run homer for Baltimore in the fourth.

Bummer served as the opener in his first start of 374 career games in nine seasons. The Braves needed a bullpen game after right-hander Spencer Schwellenbach landed on the 15-day injured list on Wednesday with a fractured right elbow.

Atlanta’s rotation already was missing Chris Sale , AJ Smith-Shawver and Reynaldo López .

Matt Olson drove in two runs with three hits, including a homer, for Atlanta. Austin Riley drove in three runs with two hits, including a two-run homer in the first off Dean Kremer.

Orioles catcher Gary Sánchez left the game with right knee pain in the fifth inning. The Orioles have three catchers on the IL: Adley Rutschman , Maverick Handley and Chadwick Tromp . Stallings replaced Sánchez.

The Braves fell to 28-5 when scoring five or more runs.

In a rare 11:35 a.m. ET start for Roku TV, Braves RHP Grant Holmes will face Orioles LHP Trevor Rogers on Sunday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.