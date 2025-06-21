Lazzat denies Japan a first Royal Ascot winner in thrilling climax

Lazzat gave France their first winner of the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes denying Japan their maiden win at Royal Ascot as the gallant Satono Reve finished second on Saturday, the final day of the meeting. HT Image

Lazzat's victory rounded off a superb week for owner the Emir of Qatar's Wathnan Racing, a final day double both ridden by James Doyle taking their tally to five.

Lazzat was France's last hope of salvaging something from the week indeed their other two runners in the race fared badly, Sajir being withdrawn and the other Topgear losing two of his horse shoes.

The winner was still in feisty form post winning as he shied away from someone coming to him with a blanket like a matador and dumped Doyle on the turf.

Doyle described as "world class and a brilliant guy" by Wathan's racing manager Richard Brown dusted himself down as his 26th Royal Ascot winner disappeared into the distance.

"I cannot take any credit at all," he said modestly.

"Jerome was very confident, I could tell Satono Reve was coming alright but you won't get a more genuine horse than this."

Satono Reve lost little in defeat under Joao Moreira known as 'the Magic Man' and did better than the previous 10 Japanese runners at the meeting, all of whom had finished outside the first three.

"We came in with a lot of confidence but unfortunately bumped into a very good horse.

"I thought I had him but he had another gear.

"My horse ran really well."

Rebel's Romance is trainer Charlie Appleby's favourite horse and the two-time Breeder's Cup Turf winner endeared himself further when he won the Hardwicke Stakes.

Described as an "absolute dude" by jockey William Buick Appleby's last runner of the week delivered the trainer's first win at Royal Ascot since a 1-2 three years ago to the day.

"It is a huge honour to have a horse like this," said Appleby, whose winner was the first seven-year-old to win the race in 102 years.

"This was the horse we needed with the last roll of the dice, he is a battler.

"He is more than our iron horse he has kept the yard afloat this week.

"He is our stable's favourite and always will be."

Appleby, who began the season with a bang winning both the English 1000 and 2000 Guineas, shrugged off the ending of the losing run.

"Of course it is not a matter of life and death," said Appleby, who has taken his tally to 16 Royal Ascot winners.

"If you look at the bigger picture and beyond racing you have got to take the losses and take positives out of it.

"It is the equine Olympics."

Appleby's mother Patricia was present and concurred with Buick that Rebel's Romance was a "dude of a horse".

She also brought her son perhaps the required good omen.

"It has been a very long wait," she said.

"Last time I wore this yellow dress was when Charlie won the Melbourne Cup and I have not worn it since."

Buick has had a far better week than Appleby, landing amongst other races the Ascot Gold Cup for the same owners, Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed al-Maktoum's Godolphin Operation.

"He is a dream horse. Any jockey fortunate to have in his career a horse like this is blessed," said the 36-year-old Norway-born jockey.

"We're best friends."

Doyle had begun the day with a bang as Humidity emulated his full brother Holloway Boy in 2022 landing the Listed Chesham Stakes for Wathnan Racing.

Qatar's joy was Godolphin's despair as hotly fancied favourite Treanmor who cost 2million euros never threatened.

A special day for the winners but also for Dean Sutherland, who has worked at Ascot since June 1981, firstly at the golf course then on the gardening team.

More fortunate than many to be able to don a short sleeved shirt in the heat he was invited to line-up with other dignitaries and greet and chat with the avid gardening fan King Charles III and Queen Camilla on their arrival by carriage.

pi/nr

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.