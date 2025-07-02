MINNEOLIS Natasha Howard scored 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, and the Indiana Fever held on for a 74-59 win over the Minnesota Lynx to win the WNBA Commissioner's Cup on Tuesday night. Led by Natasha Howard, Fever top Lynx in WNBA Commissioner’s Cup

The Fever played without Caitlin Clark, who remained out because of a groin injury. Clark watched the game from the bench and raised her arms in celebration at the final buzzer.

Aliyah Boston scored 12 points and 11 rebounds for Indiana , which won the in-season tournament for the first time in franchise history. Sophie Cunningham scored 13 points off the bench, and Kelsey Mitchell finished with 12 points.

By winning the tournament, the Fever took home the bulk of a $500,000 prize pool. Indiana's players gathered at half court to accept the Commissioner's Cup trophy after the game.

Alanna Smith scored 15 points to lead Minnesota . Napheesa Collier finished with 12 points and Courtney Williams contributed 11.

The Lynx tried to erase a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter but struggled to find a rhythm on offense. After Jessica Shepard made a basket to close the gap to 52-45 with 8:45 to play, the Fever scored the next six points to re-establish a 13-point advantage.

Indiana led 52-42 at the end of the third quarter.

The Fever built their lead to as many as 14 points in the third quarter. Aari McDonald knocked down a 3-pointer to make it 48-34 with 3:01 to go.

The Fever led 32-27 at the half.

Indiana trailed by as many as 13 points in the first half but ended the second quarter on an 18-0 run. The Lynx went the last 8:13 of the first half without scoring a point.

McDonald made a layup to start the scoring run for the Fever, who rallied from a 27-14 deficit. Cunningham knocked down a 3-pointer from the left corner to give Indiana a 28-27 edge with 2:13 remaining in the half.

Howard made four free throws to finish the first-half scoring for the Fever.

Collier made a layup 54 seconds into the second half to snap the Lynx's scoring drought.

Tom Musick, Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.