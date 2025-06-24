Search
Tuesday, Jun 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Leipzig hires Ole Werner as coach after he refused to sign extension at Bremen

AP |
Jun 24, 2025 06:21 PM IST

Leipzig hires Ole Werner as coach after he refused to sign extension at Bremen

LEIPZIG, Germany — Leipzig hired Ole Werner as coach on Tuesday, ending a long tangle with his former club Werder Bremen over his availability.

HT Image
HT Image

The 37-year-old Werner signed a two-year contract to the end of the 2026-27 season, Leipzig said on its website.

Werner was fired by Bremen in May once the season ended because he refused to extend his contract with the Bundesliga club. It had another year to run. Werner said he had reached a “certain point” at the club after leading it to promotion in 2022 and overseeing steady improvement despite limited resources.

Despite being dismissed as coach, Werner remained contracted to Bremen. Leipzig sporting director Marcel Schäfer and Bremen counterpart Clemens Fritz needed long negotiations before finally agreeing on a reported transfer fee of 2 million euros to release Werner.

Assistants Patrick Kohlmann and Tom Cichon are joining him.

“We’re convinced that he’s ready for the next step and are very much looking forward to working with him to push ahead with our squad planning,” Schäfer said.

Werner, who led Bremen to eighth place in the Bundesliga last season, will be expected to lead Leipzig back to the Champions League after it missed out on European qualification altogether for the first time since its promotion in 2016.

Leipzig only finished seventh last season despite far greater resources than Bremen.

“Both sides share the same ideas about how we want to play and work,” Werner said. “That made the decision to take this next step together an easy one for me.”

soccer: /hub/soccer

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Leipzig hires Ole Werner as coach after he refused to sign extension at Bremen
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On