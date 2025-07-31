The British and Irish Lions made two changes Thursday for the final Test against the Wallabies, with James Ryan in at lock and Blair Kinghorn on the wing as they look to finish their Australia tour on a high. Lions make two changes for final Wallabies Test

Andy Farrell's side sealed the series last weekend in Melbourne with a stunning comeback, overturning an 18-point deficit to claw home 29-26, courtesy of a controversial last-gasp Hugo Keenan try.

They clinched the first Test in Brisbane 27-19 and have won all eight games on tour so far.

But Farrell resisted resting any of his big guns for the showdown in Sydney as they go in search of a rare whitewash.

The last time the Lions went through a series unbeaten was in 1974 when they won the first three Tests against South Africa and drew the last.

England's Maro Itoje again leads the side and is partnered in the second row this time by Ireland's Ryan, with Ollie Chessum dropping to the bench.

In the front row, the Irish trio of Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong keep their places with Furlong set to start his ninth consecutive Lions Test.

The backrow remains England's Tom Curry at openside flanker, Jack Conan at No.8 and fellow Irishman Tadhg Beirne at blindside.

The potent combination of Ireland's Jamison Gibson-Park and Scotland's Finn Russell are again the half-back pairing with Ireland's Bundee Aki and Scotland's Huw Jones in midfield.

Scotland's Kinghorn is introduced into the back three at the expense of Ireland's James Lowe, alongside England's Tommy Freeman and Ireland's second Test hero Keenan.

"Last weekend's Test match in Melbourne was an incredible spectacle and illustrated how special Lions tours are and what it means to both the players and the supporters," said Farrell.

"We are expecting another epic battle this weekend against a Wallaby side that showed their quality last week."

British and Irish Lions :

Hugo Keenan; Tommy Freeman, Huw Jones, Bundee Aki, Blair Kinghorn; Finn Russell, Jamison Gibson-Park; Jack Conan, Tom Curry, Tadhg Beirne; James Ryan, Maro Itoje ; Tadgh Furlong, Dan Sheehan, Andrew Porter

Replacements: Ronan Kelleher, Ellis Genge, Will Stuart, Ollie Chessum, Jac Morgan, Ben Earl, Alex Mitchell, Owen Farrell

mp/fox

