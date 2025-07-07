PHOENIX — Michael Lorenzen struck out seven in seven dominant innings, Bobby Witt Jr. homered and the Kansas City Royals beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-0 on Sunday. Lorenzen dominant in 7 innings, Witt homers in Royals' 4-0 win over Diamondbacks

Lorenzen kept the Diamondbacks off-balance all afternoon with a mix of mid-90s fastballs and changeups. He struck out the side in the first inning and didn’t allow a hit until Randal Grichuk’s two-out double in the fifth.

Lorenzen allowed two hits and walked one.

Witt hit a solo homer off Anthony DeSclafani in the fifth inning to extend his team-record road hitting streak to 26 games. Salvador Perez also hit a solo homer in the Royals' fourth win in six games.

Arizona had three hits and didn't get a runner past second base to lose for the fourth time in five games.

Witt's homer with one out in the fifth — hit 12th of the season — was the first hit off DeSclafani. Perez followed with his 10th later in the inning.

John Rave chased DeSclafani with a run-scoring single in the fifth inning and Kyle Isbel followed with another to put Kansas City up 4-0.

DeSclafani allowed four runs on four hits and struck out six in four innings.

Witt's road hitting streak ties for the second-longest in the last 10 years, behind the 32-game streak by the Dodgers' Trea Turner from 2021-22. Marcus Semien also had a hit in 26 straight road games for Toronto in 2021.

Kansas City LHP Andrew Heaney pitches the opener of a three-game home series against Pittsburgh on Monday night. Arizona RHP Zac Gallen 6-9, 5.45) opens a four-game series at San Diego on Monday night.

