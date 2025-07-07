Search
Monday, Jul 07, 2025
New Delhi oC

Lorenzen dominant in 7 innings, Witt homers in Royals' 4-0 win over Diamondbacks

AP |
Updated on: Jul 07, 2025 04:07 AM IST

Lorenzen dominant in 7 innings, Witt homers in Royals' 4-0 win over Diamondbacks

PHOENIX — Michael Lorenzen struck out seven in seven dominant innings, Bobby Witt Jr. homered and the Kansas City Royals beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-0 on Sunday.

Lorenzen dominant in 7 innings, Witt homers in Royals' 4-0 win over Diamondbacks
Lorenzen dominant in 7 innings, Witt homers in Royals' 4-0 win over Diamondbacks

Lorenzen kept the Diamondbacks off-balance all afternoon with a mix of mid-90s fastballs and changeups. He struck out the side in the first inning and didn’t allow a hit until Randal Grichuk’s two-out double in the fifth.

Lorenzen allowed two hits and walked one.

Witt hit a solo homer off Anthony DeSclafani in the fifth inning to extend his team-record road hitting streak to 26 games. Salvador Perez also hit a solo homer in the Royals' fourth win in six games.

Arizona had three hits and didn't get a runner past second base to lose for the fourth time in five games.

Witt's homer with one out in the fifth — hit 12th of the season — was the first hit off DeSclafani. Perez followed with his 10th later in the inning.

John Rave chased DeSclafani with a run-scoring single in the fifth inning and Kyle Isbel followed with another to put Kansas City up 4-0.

DeSclafani allowed four runs on four hits and struck out six in four innings.

Witt's homer in the fifth was the first hit by either team.

Witt's road hitting streak ties for the second-longest in the last 10 years, behind the 32-game streak by the Dodgers' Trea Turner from 2021-22. Marcus Semien also had a hit in 26 straight road games for Toronto in 2021.

Kansas City LHP Andrew Heaney pitches the opener of a three-game home series against Pittsburgh on Monday night. Arizona RHP Zac Gallen 6-9, 5.45) opens a four-game series at San Diego on Monday night.

MLB: /hub/ml

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Lorenzen dominant in 7 innings, Witt homers in Royals' 4-0 win over Diamondbacks
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On