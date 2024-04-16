Lorenzen goes 5 innings in Texas debut as Rangers blank Tigers 1-0

DETROIT — Michael Lorenzen pitched five spotless innings in his Texas debut and three relievers completed a five-hit shutout as the Rangers topped the Detroit Tigers 1-0 on Monday night. HT Image

Lorenzen, signed to a $4.5 million, one-year contract as a free agent late in spring training, gave up three hits and walked five while notching four strikeouts against his former team. Lorenzen represented the Tigers at the All-Star Game last season before he was traded to Philadelphia.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The right-hander, who had been on the 15-day injured list due to a neck strain, made three rehab appearances at Triple-A Round Rock before he was activated.

Jose Leclerc allowed one baserunner in two innings. David Robertson got the next three outs and Kirby Yates earned his first save as Texas finished its first shutout this season.

Jonah Heim had two hits and scored the only run.

Detroit starter Reese Olson allowed one run and five hits while striking out eight in 6 1/3 innings.

The Rangers grabbed the lead in the fifth. After they loaded the bases on Heim's double, a walk and a single, Heim scored on Marcus Semien's grounder.

The Tigers avoided further damage when left fielder Riley Greene threw out Jared Walsh at the plate after Greene caught Travis Jankowski's flyball.

Detroit had six baserunners combined in the third, fourth and fifth, but the Rangers turned a double play in each inning to snuff out those threats.

The Tigers also had two baserunners in the eighth, but Robertson's strikeout of Wenceel Pérez kept Detroit at bay.

UP NEXT

Rangers: RHP Jon Gray makes his fourth start this season in the second game of the four-game series on Tuesday afternoon.

Tigers: RHP Casey Mize makes his first home start since April 9, 2022. Mize missed most of that season and all of last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery and a back operation.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.