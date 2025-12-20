Search
AP |
Published on: Dec 20, 2025 04:13 am IST
NEW YORK — The Los Angeles Dodgers will pay a record $169.4 million luxury tax after winning their second straight World Series title, raising their two-year total to $272.4 million.

The New York Mets have the second-highest tax bill among the nine teams that pay at $91.6 million despite missing the 12-team playoffs, raising their tax owed to $320.3 million in the last four years under high-spending owner Steve Cohen.

The Dodgers will pay tax for the fifth straight season. The Dodgers' total broke the previous high of $103 million they had set last year.

Los Angeles' $417.3 million tax payroll included $949,244 in noncash compensation for Shohei Ohtani, whose contract calls for use of a suite for games at Dodger Stadium and an interpreter.

The Mets' total payroll of $346.7 million included $369,886 in noncash compensation for Juan Soto, whose contract specified the team will pay for his use of a luxury suite, up to four premium tickets and personal team security for the All-Star outfielder and his family.

The Yankees owe $61.8 million, according to figures finalized Friday by Major League Baseball and the players’ association and obtained by The Associated Press. They were followed by Philadelphia , AL champion Toronto , San Diego , Boston and Houston , and Texas .

The nine teams paying match the record nine set year. The $402.6 million tax total topped the previous high of $311.3 million last year. Tax money is due to MLB by Jan. 21.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / Sports / Other Sports / Los Angeles Dodgers to pay record $169 million luxury tax after winning 2nd straight World Series
