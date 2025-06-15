Search Search
Sunday, Jun 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Luciano Acosto scores 2 goals, Dallas snaps 6-game skid, beats Sporing KC 4-2

AP
Jun 15, 2025 08:27 AM IST

Luciano Acosto scores 2 goals, Dallas snaps 6-game skid, beats Sporing KC 4-2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Luciano Acosta scored two goals, his first multi-goal game of the season and the fourth of his career, on Saturday night to help FC Dallas beat Sporting Kansas City 4-2 to snap a six-game winless streak.

Maarten Paes — known simply as “Maarten” — had three saves for Dallas.

Acosta converted from the penalty spot in the 59th minute and gave Dallas a 4-2 lead when he scored a goal in the 82nd.

Shapi Suleymanov opened the scoring in the eighth minute when he blasted a shot from near the right corner of the area inside the back post to give Kansas City a 1-0 lead.

Petar Musa put away a one-touch shot from point-blank range to make it 1-1 in the 11th. The 27-year-old played a pass down the right side to Shaq Moore, who played a first-touch cross back to a charging Musa for the finish.

After Musa had his shot from the right side of the area parried by goalkeeper John Pulskamp, Bernard Kamungo tapped the rebound into a wide-open net from point-blank range.

Kansas City played a man down after Khiry Shelton was shown his second yellow card in the 62nd minute.

Santiago Muñóz capped the scoring in stoppage time. The 22-year-old has scored both of his two career MLS goals in the past three games.

Kansas City has lost back-to-back games following a four-game unbeaten streak.

Dallas beat Sporting 2-1 at home on March 29.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
