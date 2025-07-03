After their highest-profile loss of the season, the Minnesota Lynx are focusing on the bright side. Lynx aim to bounce back, avenge recent loss to Mystics

The Lynx will try to regain their positive momentum when they tip off against the Washington Mystics on Thursday night in Minneapolis.

Minnesota is coming off a 74-59 loss at home against the Indiana Fever in the WNBA Commissioner's Cup title game. The Fever closed the first half on an 18-0 run and led for the entirety of the second half to claim the bulk of the in- season tourney's $500,000 prize pool.

Lynx forward Jessica Shepard said the loss could help her and her teammates in the long run. Minnesota won the Commissioner's Cup last season but eventually lost to the New York Liberty in the WNBA finals.

"Last year it was a turning point, but I think you can look at this as a turning point as well," Shepard said. "OK, we got exposed in some areas. We know we can't show up like we did if we want to be in the Finals at the end of the year. You can learn a lot from ."

Meanwhile, the Mystics should enter the game with fresh legs after a four-day break between games. Washington has won three of its past four contests but is coming off a 79-71 loss on the road against the Dallas Wings on Saturday.

The Mystics are eager to get back on the court after dealing with trade speculation this week. Reports emerged that the team is open to moving former UConn star Aaliyah Edwards before next month's trade deadline.

Edwards is averaging 4.9 points and 3.3 rebounds in 13 games off the bench this season. She said she is not paying attention to trade rumors.

"I am just trying to stay present in the moment," Edwards said. "Focus on the team. Focus on what you need to get done for Thursday. I'm not really looking too much into what's being said online. My focus is here with the team, where my feet are, and showing up for DC every night."

Brittney Sykes leads the Mystics with 18.6 points per game. Rookies Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen round out the top three scorers.

The Lynx are led by Napheesa Collier, who is averaging 24.4 points and 8.5 rebounds on the season. Kayla McBride is second with 15.8 points per game, and Courtney Williams ranks third with 12.9 per contest.

This is the second meeting this season between the teams. Washington won the first game 68-64 on June 24 on its home court, but Collier did not play in that contest due to a back injury.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.