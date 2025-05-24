Search Search
Saturday, May 24, 2025
New Delhi
Lynx overcome huge 4th-quarter deficit to defeat Sun

Reuters |
May 24, 2025 07:32 AM IST

BASKETBALL-WNBA-MIN-CON/RECAP

Napheesa Collier scored 33 points and helped spark a late 18-0 run as the Minnesota Lynx remained undefeated by edging the Connecticut Sun 76-70 on Friday night in Minneapolis.

HT Image
HT Image

The Lynx wiped out a 15-point hole with the huge burst that covered less than four minutes. Collier, who also pulled in 11 rebounds, had seven of those points, including a 3-pointer that ignited the rally. She shot 11-for-21 from the field with three 3-point baskets.

A couple of reserves Jessica Shepard's 13 points and Natisha Hiedeman's 11 points aided the Minnesota offense, which overcame 7-for-24 shooting on 3-pointers and 15 turnovers.

The game-ending 23-2 scoring run ended up being more than enough, as the Lynx also outscored Connecticut 19-6 on free throws.

Marina Mabrey poured in 22 points and reserve Haley Peters had 12 points for the Sun , who were charged with 21 turnovers. Saniya Rivers added 11 points and Olivia Nelson-Ododa had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Sun, who were in their first road game of the season, looked safe with a 68-53 lead with five minutes to play after Tina Charles hit a jumper. But the team finished with just two more points and 25 second-half points overall.

The Lynx closed to within 68-66 on Collier's basket with 2:24 left. Two Collier free throws tied it and Hiedeman's 3-pointer gave Minnesota its first lead of the game with 1:05 to play.

Mabrey's basket to make it 71-70 marked the only Connecticut points in the last five minutes.

Hiedeman hit another shot on a drive down the lane and Collier, who became the WNBA's first player this season to reach the 100-point mark, bagged the game's final three points on free throws.

The Sun hit eight of their 14 baskets from 3-point range in the first half to take a 45-35 lead at the break. Nearly half of Connecticut's 17 first-half baskets came from beyond the arc with Mabrey hitting three of them.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
