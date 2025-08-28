Search
Thu, Aug 28, 2025
Madappa makes a solid start in Indonesia

PTI |
Aug 28, 2025

Madappa makes a solid start in Indonesia

Jakarta, Viraj Madappa who missed a major part of the 2024 season due to a back injury, showed signs of recovery and form with a solid first round of 5-under 67 that placed him Tied-fourth at the Mandiri Indonesia Open, here Thursday.

Madappa had 10 pars in a row from the first and then had six birdies, one bogey and one par in the last eighth holes.

Among other Indians with solid rounds were Karandeep Kochhar at T-12, while S Chikkarangappa and Yuvraj Sandhu with 69 each were T-22.

Khalin Joshi was T-40, SSP Chawrasia and Rahil Gangjee were TN-57 with 71 each, Ajeetesh Sandhu was T-75 and Aman Raj was 4-over through 16 holes.

Vanchai Luangnitikul led a group of Thai stars on top of the leaderboard on the opening day. The 23-year-old from Phuket shot seven-under-par 65.

Trailing Vanchai in tied second place were his compatriots Suteepat Prateeptienchai and Tanapat Pichaikool, who were both bogey-free in their rounds of 66 at Pondok Indah Golf Course.

Madappa, 27, is playing on a medical exemption after missing out on nearly two years of action because of a lower disc injury in the back. He impressed everyone when he won a domestic tournament in India in his first start after the injury earlier this year.

"I did not play at all for almost 15-16 months. I got back to swinging the club properly only in March this year. And it has led to a big change in perspective and how I view my game," Madappa said.

"Just before I injured myself, I was really hard on myself, putting a lot of unnecessary pressure in terms of what I was expecting from myself. I had stopped enjoying the game. However, it was difficult and frustrating to stay out of the game for so long and it made me realise how much I missed golf and how much I actually loved it.

"So, I am coming back with that thought and the feeling of just playing with gratitude and joy. I am hitting shots like it’s fun to hit. I think that has helped a lot."

