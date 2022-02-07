Manika Batra: The journey has just begun!

New Delhi

Spring season has brought good news from all corners for two-time Olympian, table tennis player Manika Batra. She has made it to the top 50 in International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) women’s singles world rankings — for the first time since 2019 — and has also achieved a record breaking feat by being in the highest ever ranking for Indian mixed doubles with Sathiyan Gnanasekaran.

The 26-year-old however says she’s considering all this as just a stepping stone for a much longer journey ahead. “As a professional you are certainly happy when you reach certain landmarks. But I believe that the journey has just begun! I will need to continue to work hard to reach some of the goals I have for myself, as a player. Although my highest ranking was 46, which was in 2019, I’m happy that again I’ve entered the top 50 in this new year,” she says.

What keeps this Delhi-based TT champ forge ahead is “the will to excel, to keep outdoing myself”. No wonder then that she is the same young blood who was the first Indian women’s singles player to reach the round of 32 at Tokyo Olympics last year. Though the 2020 Khel Ratna Awardee feels she’s “some way off,” from seeing herself near her goal, yet she’s particularly pleased with her form and performance as a mixed doubles player. “It (mixed doubles) really helps you learn more about the game than you would if you were to only play singles. Sathiyan and me are both really good as a pair, and would like to improve a lot for future tournaments as well. We both understand and try to learn from each other. And I also feel if your individual training is going well, then you can support your partner even better.”

Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran.

She’s all praises about her mixed doubles partner, as she says, “Sathiyan really is a dream doubles partner and it really didn’t take much for us to gel as we have the same philosophy towards the game. Teaming up with him and also Archana (Kamath; with whom Batra has climbed to number six in women’s doubles), has really been an ongoing lesson on how if you want to succeed as a team, it’s not only important to respect each other’s strengths but also embrace your weaknesses. It’s our best ranking in doubles and mixed doubles so eventually hard work and gelling well is finally paying off!”

But this spring came only after a spell of winter. During the recent Covid wave in the Capital, Batra says she tried to keep herself safe and healthy as best as she could. “I kept myself busy with training and worked on areas that needed improvement because I knew there was a busy season coming up,” shares the Arjuna Awardee, adding how she’s fully focussed on her training that’s keeping her on her toes: “Besides a busier than usual World Table Tennis (WTT) calendar that begins end of this month, there’s also the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games this year. So not much else other than Table Tennis getting into my head right now (smiles).”

Author tweets @siddhijainn

