Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Manika, Manav cruise to second round, mixed day for India at World Table Tennis C'ships

PTI |
May 18, 2025 11:50 PM IST

Manika, Manav cruise to second round, mixed day for India at World Table Tennis C'ships

Doha, Star Indian table tennis player Manika Batra cruised to the second round of the World Championships with a dominant straight-game win while Manav Thakkar also made a confident start to his singles campaign here on Sunday.

HT Image
HT Image

It was a mixed day for India as several others, including G Sathiyan crashed out of the tournament.

Seeded 22nd, Manika registered a commanding 4-0 victory over Nigeria's Fatima Bello in a women's singles fixture that lasted just 24 minutes.

She will be up against Korea's Park Gahyeon in the round of 64.

India's top-ranked male singles player, Thakkar, also began in style, defeating New Zealand's Timothy Choi 4-1 in his men's singles opening round.

However, it was a forgettable debut for 18-year-old Ankur Bhattacharjee, who exited in the first round after a 1-4 defeat to Hong Kong’s Lam Siu Hang in his men's singles outing.

The seasoned Sathiyan endured a tough outing as well, bowing out with a straight-game defeat to France's Thibault Poret, who won 4-0 .

In doubles action, the ninth-seeded pair of Manush Shah and Diya Chitale made a strong start, registering a comprehensive 3-0 win over Algeria's Mehdi Bouloussa and Malissa Nasri.

But it was disappointment for the men's doubles duo of Harmeet Desai and G Sathiyan who bowed out in the opening round, losing 1-3 to Austria's Maciej Kolodziejczyk and Moldova’s Vladislav Ursu.

Desai also faced heartbreak in the mixed doubles, partnering Yashaswini Ghorpade.

The 14th-seeded Indian pair failed to capitalise on a 2-0 lead and also squandered three match points to lose 2-3 to France's Thibault Poret and Leana Hochart.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Manika, Manav cruise to second round, mixed day for India at World Table Tennis C'ships
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 18, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On