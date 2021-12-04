Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Others / Manu Bhaker crowned women's air pistol national champion
others

Manu Bhaker crowned women's air pistol national champion

64th National Shooting Championship: Manu Bhaker has now won three of the last four nationals in the event, losing once to Esha Singh in the 62nd edition of the tournament.
Manu Bhaker crowned women's air pistol national champion(PTI)
Published on Dec 04, 2021 08:42 PM IST
PTI | , New Delhi

Haryana's Manu Bhaker was crowned the women's 10m air pistol champion for the second successive time, shooting 241.6 in the final of the ongoing 64th National Shooting Championship here on Saturday.

Bhaker has now won three of the last four nationals in the event, losing once to Esha Singh in the 62nd edition of the tournament.

Esha won the bronze in the event behind second placed Shri Nivetha of Tamil Nadu, to go with both the junior and youth women gold medals, but Bhaker could not be dislodged in the senior category.

Bhaker had made it to the eight-woman final with a fifth-place finish in qualifying and a score of 576.

Esha had topped the qualifiers with a solid 582. In the final though, Bhaker was in her elements from the get go, leading from start to finish to leave Nivetha 1.7 points behind after the allotted 24-shots.

Esha bowed out third with 215.4.

RELATED STORIES

In the junior final, it was Esha who did the star turn to register a wire-to-wire finish with her 240.7, more than 2.8 ahead of Devanshi Dhama of UP. Haryana's Tejaswani won the bronze in the event. PTI AH AH AT AT

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
manu bhaker
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 1
Solar Eclipse 2021
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
Cyclone Jawad
India Covid-19 Cases
Omicron Covid-19 variant
HTLS 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP