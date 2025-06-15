Search Search
Markus Anderson's first career goal lifts Union to 2-1 victory over Charlotte

AP |
Jun 15, 2025 07:35 AM IST

CHESTER, Pa. — Markus Anderson came off the bench in the 57th minute and scored his first career goal eight minutes into stoppage time to rally the Philadelphia Union to a 2-1 victory over Charlotte FC on Saturday night.

Anderson subbed in for Jesús Bueno and played 33 minutes in his first appearance of the season after playing 92 minutes in three appearances last season. Cavan Sullivan — a 15-year-old midfielder — collected his first assist in his seventh appearance over two seasons and 19-year-old midfielder Francis Westfield notched his fourth in his first season.

Neither team scored until Bueno found the net unassisted in the second minute of stoppage time to give the Union a halftime lead. It was Bueno’s first goal this season after scoring the first three of his career last year.

Wilfried Zaha used the second assists of the season from defender Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty and Liel Abada in the 78th minute to tie it 1-1 with his fourth goal in his first season in the league.

Nineteen-year-old Andrew Rick finished with one save in his eighth start in goal this season for Philadelphia .

David Bingham stopped seven shots in his second start for Charlotte .

Philadelphia began the day with a four-point lead in the Eastern Conference and now leads the Supporters' Shield race after the Columbus Crew beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1.

Both clubs are idle until June 25 when the Union travel to play the Chicago Fire and Charlotte hits the road to play Sporting Kansas City.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Markus Anderson's first career goal lifts Union to 2-1 victory over Charlotte
Follow Us On