Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Marlins' Kyle Stowers walks off Athletics' Mason Miller with grand slam

Reuters |
May 04, 2025 04:50 AM IST

BASEBALL-MLB-MIA-OAK/RECAP

Kyle Stowers turned around a 102-mph fastball for a walk-off grand slam as the Miami Marlins rallied to defeat the Athletics 9-6 on Saturday afternoon.

HT Image
HT Image

Stowers' homer off All-Star closer Mason Miller was a 396-foot, opposite-field shot to left center that snapped Miami's six-game losing streak.

With the A's leading 6-4, Miller started the ninth inning by hitting Matt Mervis. Connor Norby and Dane Myers struck out, but Javier Sanoja doubled and Mervis scored on a wild pitch to make it 6-5.

After walks to Ronny Simon and Xavier Edwards loaded the bases, Stowers hammered Miller's first pitch.

Stowers, who boosted his average to .324 and slugging percentage to .552, finished the game with two homers and six RBIs to continue his hot week. He swatted two home runs and drove in four runs Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The A's JJ Bleday continued to terrorize his former team, homering for the second straight game.

Bleday, Miami's first-round pick in 2019, is 4-for-8 with five runs, two homers, one double, two RBIs and one walk in the first two games of this series.

The Athletics, who are 12-7 on the road, also got homers from Brent Rooker and Luis Urias.

Rooker's homer gave the A's a 1-0 lead just eight pitches into the game. Bleday's shot made it 2-0 in the second.

Stowers tied the score 2-2 in the third with a 422-foot shot off Athletics starter Osvaldo Bido, who allowed four runs and three hits over five innings. He also walked two and fanned four.

With the score 4-4 in the sixth, the A's forced starting pitcher Max Meyer out of the game as they loaded the bases with no outs on two singles and a walk. Lefty reliever Anthony Veneziano came in to face lefty-swinging Nick Kurtz, but Kurtz won the battle with a sacrifice fly to make it 5-4.

The A's made it 6-4 in the eighth on Gio Urshela's RBI double, but the Marlins came storming back.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Marlins' Kyle Stowers walks off Athletics' Mason Miller with grand slam
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 04, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On