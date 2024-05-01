Massey hits 2-run HR, Ragans fans 9 as Royals snap 3-game losing streak, beat Blue Jays 4-1

TORONTO — Michael Massey hit a two-run home run, Cole Ragans struck out nine in 6 2/3 innings, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-1 on Tuesday night to snap a three-game losing streak. HT Image

Bobby Witt Jr. reached base three times and drove in a run as the Royals improved to 17-11 in April. It’s the most victories Kansas City has had in a month since going 17-9 in June 2017.

Ragans allowed one run and four hits. The left-hander left because of cramping in his left calf after walking consecutive batters. John Schreiber came on and retired Cavan Biggio to end the inning.

Schreiber got four outs and right-hander James McArthur finished for his seventh save in eight chances.

Blue Jays right-hander José Berríos allowed two runs and five hits in seven innings but lost to Ragans for the second straight outing. Ragans got the win as the Royals won a rain-shortened game in Kansas City last Thursday.

Massey struck out to end Monday’s 6-5 loss, stranding the tying run at third base. On Tuesday, the second baseman homered on the second pitch he saw from Berríos in the second inning.

Toronto’s Bo Bichette hit a two-out RBI single in the sixth but Witt made it 3-1 with an RBI double off Erik Swanson in the eighth. Génesis Cabrera replaced Swanson and gave up an RBI double to Vinnie Pasquantino.

Salvador Perez started at first base for Kansas City one night after being scratched from a start behind the plate because of a sore back. Perez had a pinch hit single in the ninth inning of Monday’s 6-5 loss and was replaced by a pinch runner.

With a leadoff single in the second inning Tuesday, Perez extended his career-best streak of reaching base safely to 20 games.

Toronto’s Davis Schneider hit a one-out single in the second but Royals right fielder Hunter Renfroe threw Schneider out at second base as he tried to extend his hit. Renfroe leads the major leagues with 67 outfield assists since 2017.

George Springer started in center field for the Blue Jays. He didn’t make a single start in center in 2023.

ROSTER MOVES

Royals: Kansas City recalled RHP Colin Selby from Triple-A Omaha and optioned RHP Jonathan Bowlan to Triple-A.

Blue Jays: Toronto put RHP Yariel Rodríguez on the 15-day IL and recalled RHP Zach Pop from Triple-A Buffalo. Rodríguez started Monday, allowing three runs and six hits in 3 2/3 innings. … RHP Alek Manoah allowed one run and two hits in six innings in a rehab start at Triple-A. Manoah struck out 12 and walked two.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays RHP Chris Bassitt is expected to start Wednesday's series finale. Kansas City’s scheduled starter is RHP Seth Lugo .

