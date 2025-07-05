Search
Saturday, Jul 05, 2025
McLaren boss Zak Brown warns of 'disaster' for Red Bull if Max Verstappen leaves

AP |
Published on: Jul 05, 2025 08:00 PM IST

SILVERSTONE, England — McLaren boss Zak Brown says it would be a “disaster” for Red Bull if four-time reigning Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen were to leave the team.

Verstappen has declined to say whether he'll stay with the team for next year amid speculation about a potential move to Mercedes. Brown said Saturday at the British Grand Prix that if the rumors aren't true, then Verstappen, Red Bull or Mercedes should dispel them.

“I don't know, but the fact that no one will definitively commit to where Max is driving clearly indicates something is going on," Brown told the Associated Press. “If Max were to leave Red Bull, it would be a disaster for them.”

Verstappen's title defense isn't going to plan as he sits third in the standings, 61 points off the lead. He has scored 155 of Red Bull's 162 points.

Ahead of Sunday's race in Silverstone, Verstappen said he'd prefer to spend the rest of his F1 career with Red Bull. But he wouldn't comment when asked if he'll remain with the team for 2026 or if he's had contact with Mercedes.

“I always said to the team it would be ideal, and I think they think the same way, to finish off my career in Formula 1 with one team," Verstappen told broadcasters Thursday. “I think that would be something amazing, and that’s what we are still trying to achieve.”

Sports Writer James Ellingworth contributed to this report.

auto racing: /hub/auto-racing

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

