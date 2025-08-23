Search
Sat, Aug 23, 2025
New Delhi oC

McLean throws 7 strong innings to give slumping Mets a boost in 12-7 win over Braves

AP |
Published on: Aug 23, 2025 08:06 am IST

McLean throws 7 strong innings to give slumping Mets a boost in 12-7 win over Braves

ATLANTA — Nolan McLean gave the slumping Mets a boost with seven strong innings for his second career win, and New York beat the Atlanta Braves 12-7 on Friday night.

McLean throws 7 strong innings to give slumping Mets a boost in 12-7 win over Braves
McLean throws 7 strong innings to give slumping Mets a boost in 12-7 win over Braves

Juan Soto homered and drove in four runs for the Mets. New York began the night only a half-game ahead of Cincinnati for the final National League wild card after losing 16 of 21 overall.

McLean was a Braves fan while growing up in Willow Spring, North Carolina. The right-hander allowed four hits and two runs with seven strikeouts and no walks in his second major league start since getting called up from the minors.

The Mets tied their season high with 21 hits, including a career-high four by Brett Baty. Soto reached base five times with three hits and two walks.

McLean threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings in a 3-1 win over Seattle in his big league debut last Saturday.

Atlanta star Ronald Acuña Jr. hit his 15th homer. Jurickson Profar drove in four runs with three hits, including a two-run double in the ninth off struggling reliever Ryan Helsley.

The Braves celebrated the 30-year anniversary of their 1995 World Series championship in a pregame ceremony attended by Hall of Fame manager Bobby Cox.

Atlanta left-hander Joey Wentz lasted only 3 1/3 innings, giving up six runs.

Cedric Mullins' triple off the right-field wall in the third bounced past Acuña and drove in Pete Alonso and Baty for a 4-0 lead.

The Mets took a 2-0 lead in the second on a bases-loaded walk by Soto. It was Soto's 99th walk, the most in the majors. He added his 100th walk in the fifth.

RHP Cal Quantrill will start for Atlanta on Saturday night after being claimed off waivers from Miami on Thursday. Quantrill's addition to the rotation allows RHP Spencer Strider, now scheduled to start Monday at Miami, to have extra rest. RHP Clay Holmes goes for New York.

MLB: /MLB

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / McLean throws 7 strong innings to give slumping Mets a boost in 12-7 win over Braves
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On