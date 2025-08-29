Search
Fri, Aug 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

Mets make 3 costly errors and allow 5 unearned runs in sloppy 7-4 loss to Marlins

AP |
Published on: Aug 29, 2025 08:02 am IST

Mets make 3 costly errors and allow 5 unearned runs in sloppy 7-4 loss to Marlins

NEW YORK — Costly errors by first baseman Pete Alonso and left fielder Brandon Nimmo helped the Miami Marlins score three unearned runs in the seventh inning of a 7-4 victory Thursday night over the sloppy New York Mets.

Mets make 3 costly errors and allow 5 unearned runs in sloppy 7-4 loss to Marlins
Mets make 3 costly errors and allow 5 unearned runs in sloppy 7-4 loss to Marlins

Nimmo hit a two-run double in the first and Alonso launched a two-run homer in the fifth, tying it 4 with his 30th longball this season. But the Mets made three errors in all that led to five unearned runs, halting their momentum following a three-game sweep of NL East-leading Philadelphia.

New York fell five games behind the Phillies, who routed Atlanta 19-4 at home, with 28 remaining. The second-place Mets are four games in front of Cincinnati for the final National League wild card.

Otto López had a pair of RBI singles for the Marlins , who bounced back in the opener of a four-game series after getting outscored 23-3 at home by the Braves over the previous two days.

Cade Gibson struck out three in 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the win. Calvin Faucher pitched a perfect ninth for his 13th save.

Mets starter Clay Holmes went five innings and committed a costly error of his own. He dropped a throw he had to reach for from Alonso while covering first base with two outs in the third, leading to two unearned runs.

Jakob Marsee opened the seventh with a single off Gregory Soto and advanced to second when Alonso flubbed Liam Hicks' easy grounder. Marsee scored the go-ahead run when Nimmo bobbled Agustín Ramírez's single.

New York dropped to 10-15 in August and 4-3 against Miami this year.

Prized pitching prospect Jonah Tong makes his major league debut Friday night for the Mets against Marlins RHP Eury Pérez .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Mets make 3 costly errors and allow 5 unearned runs in sloppy 7-4 loss to Marlins
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On