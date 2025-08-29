NEW YORK — Costly errors by first baseman Pete Alonso and left fielder Brandon Nimmo helped the Miami Marlins score three unearned runs in the seventh inning of a 7-4 victory Thursday night over the sloppy New York Mets. Mets make 3 costly errors and allow 5 unearned runs in sloppy 7-4 loss to Marlins

Nimmo hit a two-run double in the first and Alonso launched a two-run homer in the fifth, tying it 4 with his 30th longball this season. But the Mets made three errors in all that led to five unearned runs, halting their momentum following a three-game sweep of NL East-leading Philadelphia.

New York fell five games behind the Phillies, who routed Atlanta 19-4 at home, with 28 remaining. The second-place Mets are four games in front of Cincinnati for the final National League wild card.

Otto López had a pair of RBI singles for the Marlins , who bounced back in the opener of a four-game series after getting outscored 23-3 at home by the Braves over the previous two days.

Cade Gibson struck out three in 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the win. Calvin Faucher pitched a perfect ninth for his 13th save.

Mets starter Clay Holmes went five innings and committed a costly error of his own. He dropped a throw he had to reach for from Alonso while covering first base with two outs in the third, leading to two unearned runs.

Jakob Marsee opened the seventh with a single off Gregory Soto and advanced to second when Alonso flubbed Liam Hicks' easy grounder. Marsee scored the go-ahead run when Nimmo bobbled Agustín Ramírez's single.

New York dropped to 10-15 in August and 4-3 against Miami this year.

Prized pitching prospect Jonah Tong makes his major league debut Friday night for the Mets against Marlins RHP Eury Pérez .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.