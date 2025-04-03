Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mets rally to knock off Marlins in 11 innings

Reuters |
Apr 03, 2025 06:04 AM IST

BASEBALL-MLB-MIA-NYM/RECAP

Jesse Winker drew a bases-loaded walk to force home the go-ahead run in the 11th inning Wednesday for the visiting New York Mets, who overcame a late three-run deficit to earn a 6-5 win over the Miami Marlins in the rubber game of a three-game series.

HT Image
HT Image

After Winker worked the walk against Xzavion Curry , Pete Alonso scored a vital insurance run when Xavier Edwards misplayed Mark Vientos' grounder to short.

Edwards led off the bottom of the inning with his fourth hit, an RBI single, but Huascar Brazoban relieved Danny Young with two on and one out and retired Jonah Bride on a fly out before whiffing Otto Lopez to earn his first career save.

Jose Butto threw two perfect innings for the Mets, who have split their first six games.

Alonso was 3-for-4 with the Mets' first four RBIs. The slugger had an RBI double in the first before he capped a nine-pitch, eighth-inning at-bat by hitting the game-tying three-run homer to center field off Calvin Faucher.

Griffin Conine finished 3-for-6 for the Marlins, who went 4-3 with three walk-off wins during a season-opening homestand. Matt Mervis, Lopez and Nick Fortes had an RBI apiece.

Miami carried a 4-1 lead into the eighth thanks to a pair of two-run frames aided by miscues from Vientos.

Mervis lofted a sacrifice fly in the third one batter before Vientos overthrew home plate trying to nab Kyle Stowers on Lopez's grounder to third.

In the seventh, Conine doubled, went to third on a balk by A.J. Minter and scored when Lopez was credited with a single after Vientos threw high to first on his chopper. Lopez moved to second on a groundout by Graham Pauley before scoring on Fortes' single

Alonso's blast cost Connor Gillispie a chance at his first major league win. Gillispie, making his fifth career appearance and second start, allowed one run on four hits and no walks while striking out six over five innings.

Mets starter Clay Holmes gave up two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out six over 4 2/3 innings.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Mets rally to knock off Marlins in 11 innings
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On